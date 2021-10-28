Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Controller Error, Performance Issues and Fixes

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is finally out but despite being a decent PC port, there are some rough edges and technical issues with the game. In this guide, we will help you troubleshoot and fix some of the most common errors players are facing in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Errors and Fixes

The new Marvel offering from Square Enix, Guardians of the Galaxy is out on all platforms and has amassed quite a lot of praise for its well-paced story and excellent dialogue exchange between characters.

While the game has got a very well-optimized PC port, there are a few instances where people are having errors and compatibility issues. That is what we will be discussing throughout this guide. But before we get into all that, let’s take a look at the official system requirements for Guardians of the Galaxy.

System Requirements

Listed below are the minimum and recommended system requirements released by the developers. Make sure that your pc matches up to these requirements to avoid any hardware issues.

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400 / Intel® Core™ i5-4460

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon™ RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i7-4790

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150GB available space

Requirements for Raytracing

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, version 1803

Processor: Intel Core i5-9400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX RTX 2060 with 6 GB of memory

Memory: 16 GB RAM

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Now we can move onwards and discuss all the Errors and their Fixes with you.

Lag and Crash Fix

If the game is lagging and crashing on your system then you can try the following fixes:

Make sure that you are using the latest Nvidia or AMD graphics drivers.

Run the game on Fullscreen mode.

Verify the game files to make sure that none of the game files are corrupted or missing.

Controller Display Error Fix

If you are Guardians of the Galaxy playing with a controller then you might encounter a bug where your controller button layouts will be inverted. Pressing X will trigger the Y command and vice versa. On top of that, the controls displayed on screen randomly switch between Xbox, PlayStation and sometimes even Nintendo Switch prompts.

All of this makes the experience with the game very unpleasant especially when you fail different QTEs because the game showed a different input prompt than what was needed

But there is a very simple fix for this:

Left-click on GotG in steam and open its properties.

Navigate to the Controller tab.

Enable “Steam Input” and Restart the game

The issue should be resolved once you restart the game.

Maxwell GPU Performance Fix

If you are playing the game on a system that has an Nvidia Maxwell series graphics card, (The 900 Series) then you might face severe frame drops and lag.

A user on the steam community has found a fix for this issue. All you need to do is perform a clean install of the Nvidia 472.12 graphics drivers which were released on September 20, 2021, and then restart your computer.

The game will prompt you on startup that the current drivers are not optimized but ignore that and press “Play Anyway” to proceed and it should now be running flawlessly without any stutters or drops.