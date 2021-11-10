Grand Theft Auto Vice City Robberies Guide

With the release of the remastered GTA Vice City in GTA Trilogy, many players need a memory refresher of many mechanics of the game. So, in this guide, we’ll cover robberies in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Robberies

In GTA VC, players have 15 stores throughout the game that they can rob. This is not a good source of money but is a fun task and is required for 100% completion of the game. The task of robbing different stores in the game is very straightforward and easy to do.

How to Rob any Store

To rob a store, just go to a store, and train your gun on the cashier. You need to be in free aim mode to do this so you might need to change the settings. Keep your gun trained as the cashier takes out money.

In case you stop aiming at the cashier, they will duck behind the counter and sound the alarm, placing a wanted level on you. An exception to this is the Ammu-Nation cashier, who will not only sound an alarm but also start shooting you.

Holding your aim longer on the cashiers also increases the amount of money you can extort from them. The first cash drops $50. The second cash drop provides another $100 as well as a 2-star wanted level. The third cash drop is worth $250 with a 3-star wanted level. The last cash drop is $600. For each robbery, you get a total of $1000.

If you just want to get done with it, you can simply shoot the cashier after he drops the first cash bundle, and this will get you only a 1 star wanted level.

GTA Vice City Store Robberies Locations

There are 15 different stores in GTAVC that you can rob. Here is a list of all the stores you can steal from in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Stores on Vice City Beach

Bunch of Tools on Washington Beach.

The Jewelers on Vice Point. It is just to the north of Well Stacked Pizza.

The Corner Store between El Swanko Casa and North Point Mall.

Dispensary in Vice Point, to the west of Corner Store.

Gash on the ground floor counter of North Point Mall.

Tooled Up on the ground floor of North Point Mall.

Family Jewels on the ground floor of North Point Mall.

Vinyl Countdown on the upper floor of North Point Mall.

Stores on Vice City Mainland

The Jewelers in Downtown, just east of Well Stacked Pizza.

Dispensary in Downtown, east of Rock City.

Ryton Aide in Little Haiti.

Brownstone Laundromat in Little Havana.

Cafe Robina in Little Havana.

Screw This in Little Havana.

Calleggi Delicatessen Restaurant in Little Havana.

You can combine multiple robberies at the same time, for example, it is recommended that you rob all the stores in North Point Mall at the same time. Similarly, all of the stores in Little Havana can be robbed in a single run.

If you are having a hard time with the police, you can complete any Rampage in the game. Every time you complete a Rampage, your wanted level is removed, and this allows you to easily get rid of the 3 star wanted level.