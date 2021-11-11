GTA San Andreas Unique Jumps Locations Guide

The map in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is divided into five different regions, where you can find plenty of unique jumps to perform. In this guide, we will show you all GTA San Andreas Unique Jumps Locations.

GTA San Andreas Unique Jumps Locations

There are a total of 70 Unique Jumps Locations in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, which are divided into five regions:

Los Santos (24 Unique Jumps)

Red County (11 Unique Jumps)

Whetstone (3 Unique Jumps)

San Fiero (15 Unique Jumps)

Red County (5 Unique Jumps)

Las Venturas (12 Unique Jumps)

Below is the complete description of all GTA San Andreas Unique Jumps Locations, divided into five regions in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: Definitive Edition.

Los Santos Unique Jumps

Willowfield

Unique Jump #1

Along the bridge at the train tracks in Willowfield in GTA SA is your first unique jump.

El Corona

Unique Jump #1

Follow the train track and you will find two wooden boards that you can jump from.

Ocean Docks

Unique Jump #1

On the same train track is a pile of garbage that you can use to perform a unique jump.

Unique Jump #2

In the docks area, take the right turn and take a U-turn around the bend. Drive to the lower portion where the stairs are. Use the stairs to perform a unique jump.

Unique Jump #3

There are other stairs on the opposite side of Unique Jump #2.

Unique Jump #4

Drive through the lower portion and around the docks. You will find a wooden ramp.

Los Santos International

Unique Jump #1

At Los Santos International, there is a tunnel on the east. You can jump from the concrete divider at the spot.

Unique Jump #2

There are a set of boarding stairs at the oval structure of the airport. You can jump from that.

Unique Jump #3

Go south of Jump #2 and look for two small ramps just to the side.

East Beach

Unique Jump #1

At the East Beach, there is a stairway on the walking overpass from which you can jump.

Unique Jump #2

There is a porch at the Hills House area that you can reach with the help of a motorcycle. On the porch is a small gap in the wall from which you can jump through.

East Los Santos

Unique Jump #1

At the blue apartment complex, jump over the stairs.

Unique Jump #2

Go south from the previous jump location and there is another stairway that you can jump from.

Unique Jump #3

Further moving south is a set of steps leading to a basketball court. You can perform a Unique Jump from there.

Mulholland Intersection

Unique Jump #1

At the freeway near the Mulholland Intersection is a jumping platform made of concrete.

Unique Jump #2

Just to the opposite side of the previous jump.

Unique Jump #3

Go down the bridge from the previous jump location and you will find a ramp there.

Commerce

Unique Jump #1

At the flood tunnel in Commerce is a ramp that you can jump from.

Verona Beach

Unique Jump #1

There is a stairway on the side of a house near the Conference Center. Use those stairs as a ramp to jump from.

Santa Maria Beach

Unique Jump #1

Go to the west side of Santa Maria Beach and drive to the east while facing the beach. There is a stairway that you can jump over.

Rodeo

Unique Jump #1

Keep going west and you will find a cliff leading towards the Yacht Harbor.

Vinewood

Unique Jump #1

At the backside of Vinewood is a bump that you can fly over.

Market

Unique Jump #1

Go in the alley near a shop in the middle of Market. There is a stairway that you can jump from if you use a motorcycle.

Ocean Docks

Unique Jump #1

Go to the location where the Russian Showdown takes place and jump over the stairs near the Fossil Oil tanks.

Red County Unique Jumps

Unique Jump #1

You can jump from an old bridge near Palomino Creek town.

Unique Jump #2

Just to the opposite side of the previous jump.

Unique Jump #3

Cross the Red County bridge and look for a hill on the sides. One of the hills can be used as a ramp.

Dillimore Unique Jumps

Unique Jump #1

In the Dillimore town, go to the northwest corner and you will find a wooden ramp in an alley.

Montgomery Intersection Unique Jumps

Unique Jump #1

At the Montgomery, Intersection is a pile of rocks on the west side that you can jump over.

Blueberry Unique Jumps

Unique Jump #1

In the town of Blueberry to the southwest side is a ramp near containers. Use the ramp to perform a Unique jump.

Unique Jump #2

Keep going northwest from the previous location and use the ramp to jump over the trailer.

Unique Jump #3

Going further north, you will find another stairway to your right that you can use to jump from.

Blueberry Acres Unique Jumps

Unique Jump #1

At the Blueberry Acres is a barn that has a ramp in the middle of it.

Unique Jump #2

Go through the barn at the northeast corner to complete this Unique Jump.

The Panopticon Unique Jumps

Unique Jump #1

Go to The Panopticon at the far east and you will find a large cliff. Go on top of the cliff and you will see a path where you can jump from.

Whetstone Unique Jumps

Unique Jump #1

In the Whetstone region, go to the southeast and you will find a sandhill that you can jump from.

Unique Jump #2

Go to the trailer park and look for a ramp to use for a Unique jump.

Mount Chiliad Unique Jumps

Unique Jump #1

Head to Mount Chiliad and go over the path that leads to the top of the hill. You will find a ramp that you can jump over.

San Fierro Unique Jumps

Foster Valley

Unique Jump #1

In the Foster Valley on the side of the freeway is a ramp to use for a Unique jump.

Easter Bay Airport

Unique Jump #1

Go to the Easter Bay Airport and look for a concrete ramp on the side of the runway.

Unique Jump #2

Keep going north and you will see another ramp.

Doherty

Unique Jump #1

Go to where the driving school is and look for a stairway on the freeway that pedestrians use. Use the stairway as a ramp to perform a Unique jump.

Unique Jump #2

At the backside of the driving school is a lot and a building that you can go through. Take a start and go full speed into the building to perform a Unique jump.

Unique Jump #3

Go to the Transfenders shop and you will find an old ramp near it.

Downtown

Unique Jump #1

On the north side of Downtown is a small alleyway that you can enter with a motorcycle. In the alley is a stairway that you can jump from.

Unique Jump #2

Go towards the west and look for a stairway at Michelle’s Auto Repair.

Carlton Heights

Unique Jump #1

At the Carlton Heights are stairs on the winding roads.

Unique Jump #2

Go northwest from the previous location and you will find an alleyway where there is a ramp that you can jump from.

Juniper Hollow

Unique Jump #1

Head towards Juniper Hollow and look for alleyways in the area. There are many stairways that you can use to perform this jump.

Unique Jump #2

Go towards the west from the previous location and you will find this ramp.

Juniper Hill

Unique Jump #1

At Chinatown, there is an alley that leads toward a mini-mall. In the parking lot of the mini-mall is the ramp.

Gant Bridge

Unique Jump #1

Head towards the Gant Bridge using the area at the Jizzy’s club. You will jump into the water from here.

Santa Flora

Unique Jump #1

Look for a hill along a house near Paradiso. Use the hill to jump off.

Bone County Unique Jumps

Verdant Meadows

Unique Jump #1

Go to the airport at the Verdant Meadows and look for a broken airplane wing placed there on the side. Use the wing and jump across from it with a motorcycle.

Las Payasadas

Unique Jump #1

At Las Payasadas, there is a building in a small town with stairs that you can use as a ramp.

Unique Jump #2

At the same location is a giant Chicken structure that you can jump over. Use the green tarp to jump.

Valle Ocultado

Unique Jump #1

In Valle Ocultado is a ramp near a building that you can use to perform a Unique jump.

Arca del Peste

Unique Jump #1

Take a Sanchez with you to Arca del Peste and jump from the gap in the mountains and into the river.

Las Venturas Unique Jumps

Julius Thruway North

Unique Jump #1

Make your way towards Julius Thruway North and look for a ramp on the northern side of the highway.

The Emerald Isle

Unique Jump #1

Go on top of the garage in The Emerald Isle and over the street.

Unique Jump #2

Drive through the alleyway of the same garage to perform a Unique jump.

Unique Jump #3

Go below the helipad at the garage and jump to the other side using the ramp there.

Unique Jump #4

The opposite side of the previous jump has a ramp.

Unique Jump #5

There is another ramp in the garage that you can jump from.

Creek

Unique Jump #1

In Creek, there is a safe house that has a wooden ramp near it.

The Camel’s Toe

Unique Jump #1 and #2

There are two sets of stairways in The Camel’s Toe. Perform a Unique jump from both of them.

Randolph Industrial Estate

Unique Jump #11

At Randolph Industrial Estate, there is a ramp on the northeast corner that you can jump from.

Redsands West

Unique Jump #1

At the apartment complex in Redsands West, you will find a ramp that you can jump over to the next building.

Unique Jump #2

At the same location, look for containers in a yard. Jump from the ramp to the north side.