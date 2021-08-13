GTA Remasters Will Reportedly Look Like “Heavily Modded Versions”

The long-rumored Grand Theft Auto (GTA) remastered collection apparently does exist and was only delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by Kotaku earlier today, multiple sources have confirmed that developer Rockstar Games is currently working on reviving three classic installments from the franchise for modern-day gamers.

GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas are reportedly being remastered using Unreal Engine and are said to look like “heavily modden versions” of the original Grand Theft Auto game, which should be taken as high praise since the modding community has contributed a lot over the years to overhaul old GTA games to match modern-day graphics.

That being said, the GTA remasters will be a mix of “new and old graphics,” and as such, fans should keep their expectations in check. Rockstar Games has also updated the user interface of all three games but has strictly retained the same classic style. The remastered trilogy will furthermore be staying true to the originals in terms of gameplay, meaning that apart from a few quality-of-life improvements, Rockstar Games will not be enforcing any major changes to how the games originally played.

The remastered GTA trilogy has apparently gone through multiple release windows. Before COVID-19 raised its ugly head, Rockstar Games was planning to gift the remasters to everyone who purchases the next-generation versions of GTA 5 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. That plan has now changed, and the GTA remasters will instead be sold at release in the coming months.

There is no confirmation if fans will be able purchase the GTA remasters separately. For the time being, it seems more likely that all three games will release as part of a single remastered trilogy collection.

While still a rumor, the GTA remasters are said to launch between late October and early November for both previous- and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.