GTA 6 Will Set “Creative Benchmarks” for Entertainment Industry, Says Take-Two

Rockstar Games first revealed the next Grand Theft Auto back in February, stating that it was already in development. According to Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive, GTA 6 development is still “well underway,” emphasizing that the game will be excellent for the series, industry, and all entertainment.

Rockstar hasn’t made any definite statements about GTA 6 yet and has just acknowledged that it is under development. Moreover, although several speculations and leaks over the previous month have given us a more straightforward idea of what to anticipate, we now have some updated information from Take-Two as well.

“With development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series well underway, the Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases,” said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick during Take-Two’s recent financial report. Although he didn’t refer to the new game as GTA 6, his comment gave the impression that the game had been in development for a while.

Rockstar Games stated in February that it wanted GTA 6 to outperform its predecessors considerably. Nevertheless, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick’s statement suggests that his criteria are slightly more specific.

According to Bloomberg, GTA 6 may be the first title in the franchise with a female protagonist. Moreover, another rumor claimed the vision for the game had three explorable cities and four playable characters, but the concept was scaled back to be more manageable.

Take-Two also said during today’s announcement that GTA 5 had sold approximately 170 million units worldwide, an increase of 5 million over the previous three months. According to Take-Two, new-gen console players are spending more money on in-game purchases than those using older consoles. The report also claims that the new GTA+ membership has “seen consistent growth since launch.”

It’s unclear if more solid details about the game will surface before the end of 2022, but perhaps it won’t be long until we start to see something from the Take-Two and Rockstar soon.