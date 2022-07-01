GTA 6 is Using “Revolutionary” Rage 9 Engine That Can Support 16K Textures, Says Insider

All we know about GTA 6 officially so far that it’s in development and nothing else. It’s been almost a decade now since the release of last main entry in Grand Theft Auto video games series. Naturally, fans are getting impatient to know about the next Grand Theft Auto game.

There has been dozens of rumors related to GTA 6 but nothing has been confirmed so far officially. Some of them obviously, will just remain rumors while some will come true. Now, a “reputable Rockstar source” has revealed some interesting tidbits about the game.

According to the source, Rockstar Games is using Rage 9 engine for the development of the game and it can support up to 16k textures. If we compare it to Unreal Engine 5, the latest Epic Games engine can only support up to 12k. This advanced Rockstar Games engine is helping the developer include some revolutionary features like how the “wind affects how your vehicle handles” in GTA 6. Apart from that, we can also expect “revolutionary” graphics and effects.

GTA games are know for attention to details and the wind affecting your Vehicle handling isn’t that hard to believe. However, all of this should still be taken with a grain of salt as extra expectations can ruin the actual experience for us.

So far, whatever we have heard about the game so far through leaks and rumors is great. The hype train has already left and all that remains now is the official reveal.

The insider also shared that Rockstar Games is also expanding ways through which NPCs will interact with the world and players. This information coincides with a Take-Two patent that describes how NPCs can generate their own paths to follow.

With the massive success of GTA 5, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive would be aware of fans’ expectations from GTA 6. They are used to handling such pressure and they always take their time before revealing their games.

However, until we see with our own eyes, there will always be some sort of doubt in our minds for GTA 6. There is always a doubt that our next most anticipate game might end up being a Cyberpunk 2077. Let’s hope that GTA 6 is revealed soon and all our doubts are crushed with it.