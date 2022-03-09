GTA 6 Will Be 400-500 Hours Long Across Multiple Continents, Says Pachter

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has been heavily rumored to feature multiple settings on a scale which will exceed all fan-set expectations. Those rumors are now gaining steam with new claims that the game will be a mash-up of nearly all of the locations featured in the franchise to date.

In a new SIFTD-hosted Pachter Factor episode (via Wccftech) earlier today, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter stated that developer Rockstar Games began working on GTA 6 back in 2014 and has since then been “working their asses off to create amazing content.”

He continued that there is a reason why GTA 6 is taking so long to finish. The new installment in the franchise will apparently take players across Vice City, San Andreas, Liberty City, London and other parts of Europe. Pachter noted that players will be able to freely roam between all of those locations with each location offering enough content to be worth its own separate standalone game.

Pachter believes that GTA 6 will easily offer around 400 to 500 hours of playtime, which would be an enormous feat seeing that the existing GTA 5 requires under 100 hours for completionists. That though only includes the single-player content and leaves out GTA Online which is an entirely new beast in its own capacity.

“I get it because they’re like, we’re gonna charge you 60 bucks,” exclaimed Pachter, “and then we’re going to give you an online experience and you’re going to have to carry drugs from London to LA, you’re going to have to go through the port in Miami. They’re going to do all this really cool stuff.”

GTA 6 should take at least a whole decade of development time, according to Pachter. That would put a potential release date somewhere in 2024 if the game really did enter development pipelines in 2014.

Rockstar Games announced last month that “active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.” That has been the only official acknowledgement of GTA 6 since its rumors started surfaced nearly a decade back.