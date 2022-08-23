GTA 6 Announcement May Be Closer Than Expected, Says Insider

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive are keeping Grand Theft Auto 6 a secret, but that hasn’t stopped the leaks and rumors. According to a recent rumor, GTA VI will take place in Vice City and feature a Bonnie and Clyde-like lead character couple. More rumors claim that the game will feature a brand-new city single-player DLC.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition players made a significant find in San Andreas in 2021. They discovered a new image in the Lil’ Probe’Inn, a UFO-themed bar. The picture included a house that wasn’t present in any Rockstar games already released and a distant UFO.

Players finally deduced the house appeared to be in Florida, the real-world equivalent of Grand Theft Auto’s Vice City.

Well-known insider Tez2 has claimed that Rockstar Games would be adding a UFO to GTA Online 16 days before Halloween. A stealth UFO will also appear in the game on October 23. He added it would be about the photo of the house GTA Trilogy players found at Lil’ Probe Inn.

“A year ago, we had this interesting mystery hunt. The mysterious picture just happened to be displayed within Lil’ Probe’Inn, a UFO-themed bar,” he said, referring to the house image.

In his opinion, Rockstar will make the announcement one week before the event on October 23. However, players are piecing together hints and think that Rockstar Games could announce further information about the anticipated GTA game at the same time.

He also thinks there might be a hint in Rockstar’s announcement referring to GTA 6.

The hint may arrive within the tweet Rockstar will prepare to talk about the UFOs happening on GTA Online. We may receive a tweet like this one from Rockstar, except the newspaper may have a small extra section below suggesting tropical storms in two days or something like that. Thus, hinting at GTA6’s announcement.

On the other hand, GTA V story mode hasn’t seen as many changes over the years as GTA Online. However, GTA 6 won’t experience the same fate, and DLCs will be prepared in advance.