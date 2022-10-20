A Sony TikTok Reply Has Fans Riled Up for a GTA 6 Announcement

Ever since the enormous Rockstar Games leak that happened several weeks ago, fans of Grand Theft Auto have been asking for any kind of hint for when we’ll be getting an actual trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. Now, a reply on an official Sony TikTok may have gotten us a possible date.

While there have been a number of hints dropped about Grand Theft Auto 6 the past few years, the leak of what was allegedly early-development footage is the only real indication we’ve gotten of any kind of trailer. However, the TikTok that Sony put up, which asked for peoples’ most iconic intro songs for Playstation 2 games, might have given us an indication of when we can expect one.

One person who responded specifically asked for the intro to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which got a reply from Sony that the game’s 20th anniversary was coming up soon, specifically on October 29. The emphasis placed on the date has gotten some people wondering and hoping that, since Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to take us back to San Andreas, we’ll be getting a trailer on that day.

An actual new Grand Theft Auto game is probably seen as long overdue by many, since Grand Theft Auto 5 came out in 2013 and since then has been kept around by Rockstar constantly porting it across console generations. However, despite all of those hints, we have yet to get an actual confirmation that the game is being worked on.

There is precedent for the game being announced on an anniversary of a previous Grand Theft Auto game, however. Back when Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, it was released on the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 3, fitting for a compilation of Grand Theft Auto 3 and its two standalone expansion games.

Of course, this all depends on whether or not we actually do get an announcement trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 on October 29, but if we do, it would be a fun way to announce that we’re finally, after nine years, getting a new Grand Theft Auto game.