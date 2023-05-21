GTA V Property Missions Guide – All Property Management Missions, How To Earn From Properties

In GTA 5, buying property is a really great way to earn yourself money. However, any landlord would know that property management is no easy task, especially when it’s located in a harsh world like GTA’s, where everyone is trying to screw you from different directions and that is where out GTA V property missions Guide comes in.

After completing the Nervous Ron mission with Trevor players will be able to purchase properties in GTA V through which players can make a profit, however, there are GTA V property missions attached to these properties which players can complete to maximize their profits which mainly involve property management.

For this reason, GTA V Property missions come into play. These are missions that you will need to accomplish if you want to maintain a stable state for the property you own. Keep ignoring them and you will end up losing weekly wages, and in some scenarios having your place overrun by mobs and gangsters.

For this reason, taking out time occasionally to address these issues is very important to maintain a constant revenue from your lands. You can find GTA V property missions on the map with their designated symbol, a black “P”.

GTA V Property Missions

This guide will help you step-by-step on how to properly manage your properties in GTA V and what is the best way to complete these GTA V property missions to maximize your profits from your properties.

It can be a little difficult and also very frustrating to be called for these missions, especially when you are indulged in other activities or just looking to enjoy time. But with power comes lots of responsibilities, so as the owner of these properties you need to make sure your business is healthy and stable.

Most of the GTA V property missions have variations in them, though they remain the same in general. This can make some missions very repetitive and annoying, but like I said before, it’s a compromise you have to make for your business.

The Car Scrapyard

The Car Scrapyard will often be run over by motorcycle gangs, and you will be occasionally called over to defend your property. The terrain there allows for good sniping spots, and hopefully you’ve gotten some practice with sniping with Franklin, since he’s not as good as the ever-reliable Trevor.

Position yourself on top of the mountains for a good view, and take out enemies. It’s best to use height as an advantage, since there plenty of places to climb near the scrapyard.

Gang members will have already arrived when you make the scene. Shoot them around, and then quickly cover the eastern path, because more gang members will be arriving. A rocket launcher will work wonders to take them out while they are in their vehicles. This is a pretty easy fight and you should be used to such 1 vs. 20 skirmishes by now.

Smoke on the Water – Timed Delivery

For the Smoke on the Water property, there are various timed missions that you can participate in. These timed missions have three variations, and occur at three different locations.

Basically, you will be conducting deliveries of goods (usually weed) from one place to another within limited time. It’s strange to ask the owner to do such petty work, no?

Good thing that Franklin is the owner though, since he can utilize his driving skills to avoid the deliberately stupid kind of traffic you are likely to come across during the missions.

The first variation of the mission will have you taking a van from the Country Side to the Weed Shop in Vespucci Beach.

The second variation of the mission will require you to drive inside Los Santos, starting from somewhere in east Los Santos near the Mirror Park. The place is a house with a Wolf Real Estate sign on the front. The van is parked near the driveway of the garage. The route is pretty straightforward.

The third variation will have you driving from Vinewood Hills, on the south side of Kimble Hill Drive. The route here is a little complex and long, but you also have more time than the other variations.

Just make sure to utilize Franklin’s skill to avoid the dumb traffic, but also make sure you don’t overuse it in one place to find yourself with the meter empty when you need it next.

Smoke on the Water – Lose Cops

Lose Cops is also a timed delivery mission with two variations, but it has an annoying twist: yes, you will have cops chasing your tail.

There will be cops patrolling the route that you will be taking, so you can either sort of change the route to lose them, or you find some very unorthodox ways (such as driving through malls and stuff) to get them off your back.

Eventually, you will have to have the truck deliver its cargo to the Weed Shop. There is no time, so you just need to focus on remaining safe.

The first variation is with the van parked near the Chumash Plaza. Right when you get onto the road a two-star wanted level will appear.

Perfect. Try to take some different routes till you make it to the freeway. Then, just accelerate as much as you can while keeping an eye on the radar. Take the hill area routes on the freeway when you can to confuse the cops.

The second variation will have you doing the same thing, except you will start from the Countryside. The only difference here is that the cop will appear right behind you after you cross the barn, so you will need to lose him in any way possible.

To get the best results, stay off the road and keep your focus on the farm lands. You will need to take a very long zigzag route to lose the cops here.

Smoke on the Water – Recover Van

Yet another delivery mission, but with an even bigger plot twist than Lose Cops. When you approach the van, you’ll find out that someone has stolen it, meaning you need to kill the bastard, take back custody of the van, and do the delivery.

It sounds pretty simple, but the problem is that this hijacker is an annoying driver, and you’ll need to chase him around here and there before you can get close.

You also need to make sure you don’t destroy the van during the process (it would’ve been easier to take a rocket launcher and shoot the entire thing down, but what would you deliver then?). Also note that there is a chance to get a wanted level when you shoot the hijacker.

The first variation will have you expecting the truck at the Tataviam Mountains. When you are 500 yards from the truck, it will start to flee. Quickly find a ride and start chasing it down.

The hijacker won’t give up so easily, so you need to get close and attempt a drive-by shootout. Thankfully, you’re playing as Franklin, so driving efficiently shouldn’t be difficult.

The second variation is similar in concept but at a different location. You’ll be at the El Burro Heights this time around. It’s the same story as before, just a different day and place.

Cinema Property Management – Cinema Taking

There are two missions associated with Cinemas, of which the first is Cinema Taking. This is arguably one of the toughest challenges in the game, because it involves a highly skilled robber taking money from your cinema, and also the cops.

Michael is the only one who can buy cinemas in the game, so he’ll be the one doing the dirty work.

What happens in a Cinema Taking is that a robber will rob your cinema, and you will be informed. These guys drive in super-fast cars, have fantastic aim with their SMGs. He will attempt to target your tires and you, and if your tire gets punctured, he can drive to the moon in his speedy car.

To make matters worse, shooting at the robber (which is necessary) will get you a two-star wanted level, meaning cops will arrive in the scenario in no time. They can really bug you with their vehicles, and if you shoot a cop your level will rise even more, making things hellish.

However, cops can sometimes be a blessing in disguise as well. They can sometimes help take the robber out, and can also act as bait for the crook, giving you time and space to attempt to take him down.

Persistence is the key with this mission. The robber shows off the highly improved AI of GTA V, and his deadly accuracy and quick maneuvers make this mission a real challenge.

You will probably have to out-drive and outshoot him. Be careful where you shoot him though, because his body is exactly the place where he’ll drop the money he robbed.

If you have a wanted level even after you have killed him, you must lose it to end the mission.

Cinema Property Management – Aerial Promotion

This is a pretty easy mission, especially if you’ve already gone through the Flight School. You will need to drop some leaflets from the air, so it’s time to head to the airport.

The locations where you need to drop the leaflets will be marked — there are about 10 of them. Complete the mission by dropping leaflets in the required places, then landing the plane and parking it where it was originally.

Bar Property – Paparazzi

Some assholes are going to your bars and taking shots of your customers. You want to make sure your customers get their deserved privacy, so let’s teach those paparazzi freaks a lesson (to all those who helped Beverly in his side missions: Karma, bitch). Your job is to get their cameras.

You will need to drive to the location after the mission is available. Now, the easiest thing to do would be to kill those sneaky bastards, but if you do that, the bar’s status will go down, the photos won’t be recovered, and hence you will fail the mission. So yes, you must do this without killing them.

The best thing to do with the paparazzi boys (who will be on a bike) is to use a stun gun to take them out on a drive-by shootout. Another alternative is to force them into an accident, but that is slightly risky.

Note that if you manage to knock them off their bike without killing them, they won’t put up a fight. Instead, they’ll just drop their camera and smartphone and run away. Sounds easy enough, doesn’t it?

Bar Property – Gang Attacks

There are two types of Gang Attacks that you can come across with your bar. The first variation is when a gang is actually attacking the bar. Once you get the text message from the bar, head there with plenty of ammunition and heavy weapons.

You just have to show whose boss now, and as a GTA player, you shouldn’t have any issue doing so.

The second variation is slightly different. It will start out the same as the first one, but the gang members will start to flee when you attack. Cowards. It’s really useful to have a rocket launcher or grenades for this scenario, so you can just destroy their vehicles and then mop up the place.

Well, these are pretty much all the types of missions you will encounter in the game regarding GTA V property missions. Let us know if you have any queries by commenting below.