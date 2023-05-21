GTA 5 Close Shave Guide – Knife Flights and Under the Bridge



There are a total of two aerial challenges in GTA 5, Knife Flights and Under the Bridge. Completing both of these will award you the ‘Close Shave’ achievement, which is worth 20 Gamerscore.

Knife Flights are an aerial maneuver that you learn about in flying school.

Basically a knife flight is when you fly the aircraft in a straight line, sideways (meaning one wing is pointing at the ground and the other is pointing at the sky). It can be performed with varying degrees of success with any plane, although slower planes like crop dusters are usually easier to do them with.

In the challenges themselves, you need to take the plane and perform a knife flight in between two specific buildings. The buildings are different for each of the Knife Flight challenges, but the premise is the same.

Under the Bridge is the second kind of challenge, and can be done with any kind of aerial vehicle, although helicopters are usually preferred. For this kind of challenge, you need to take the aircraft and fly them under a specific bridge without making contact with the sides.

The bridges are different for each of the challenges, and I recommend you use one of the helicopers at the hospital since they are so readily available.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

One last thing; make sure to use Trevor for all of these challenges, both other characters have abysmal flying skills and will give you a much more difficult time when trying to complete them.

You can check out the videos below for the locations of the Knife Flights and Under the Bridges.

Knife Flights



If you don’t want to watch the video, then you can check out our Knife Flights Guide.

Under The Bridge



If you don’t want to watch the video, then you can check out Under the Bridge Guide.