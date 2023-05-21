GTA 5 Aerial Challenges Guide – Under the Bridge, Knife Flights and Stunt Jumps

There is a lot of stuff to in GTA 5 aside from the scripted missions and random events, players can take part in activities that are thrilling, to say the least, and GTA 5 Aerial challenges are one of them and this GTA % Aerial challenges guide will help you through all of them.

Throughout our whole set of guides on Grand Theft Auto V; there is one thing I have laid so much stress on and i.e. the number of opportunities it provides to the die-hard and casual fans alike! There are a ton of GTA 5 collectibles to find, activities to take part and stuff to blow up.

GTA 5 Aerial Challenges see players doing some ridiculous stunts using aerial vehicles which obviously reward players and this GTA 5 Aerial Challenges Guide will see you going through them step-by-step in order to be able to successfully pull them off.

Along with finding a vast array of collectibles that players can find; it also provides them with a collection of breath-taking challenges which will test the mettle of the best players! These GTA 5 Aerial challenges include Stunt Jumps, Knife Flights, and Under the Bridge.

GTA 5 Aerial Challenges

This guide will detail all there is for the players to know about the GTA 5 Aerial challenges so that the players can complete them and get the collectibles along with completing them.

Under the Bridge

Under the Bridge basically involves driving an aircraft under bridges having a low altitude. There are a total of 50 bridges which you need to cross to unlock the ‘Close Shave’ Achievement/Trophy.

You can do this with any aircraft but it is advisable that you do it with a helicopter.

We have a complete video walkthrough of these challenges. Check out our Under the Bridge Locations guide to do them effectively!

Successfully completing all of these challenges is a must to achieve 100% completion.

Knife Flight

There are a total of 15 Knife Flight challenges but unlike Under the Bridge, you only need to complete 8 of them to attain 100% completion rank.

Note: We would advise you to take a round of Flight Challenges to get a better idea of how these things work. We would also ask you to complete these challenges with a Lazer jet.

These challenges basically require you to turn your jet sideways so that you clear the gap between buildings easily while maintaining that state. Check our video walkthrough on these Knife Flight Challenges to do them effectively.

Stunt Jumps

For long time GTA fans, Stunt Jump challenges are not a new thing. This basically requires you to get a good running up position and then sped off on a fast moving vehicle through a ramp to cover a particular distance and land successfully.

There are a total of 50 Stunt Jump Location scattered throughout the world of GTA V and although they are not tied to any Achievement/Trophy; you need to complete them all to attain 100% completion.

Check out our Stunt Jump Locations guide to get to know the location of each Stunt Jump and how to perform them effectively!