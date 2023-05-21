GTA V Solid Gold, Baby Achievement Guide – All Missions, How To Unlock The Achievement

GTA V is filled to the brim with things to do and trophies/achievements to unlock, however, not all trophies/achievements in the game are easy to unlock as they require a lot of work and GTA V Solid Gold, Baby achievement in GTA V is no exception and this GTA V Solid Gold, Baby Achievement Guide will help you with unlocking this achievement which is unlocked by stacking up Gold medals.

Like the previous entries in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V is jam-packed with stuff to do and mission to complete, however, for completionists that is not enough and as they have to unlock every achievement in the game and Solid Gold Baby achievement is quite difficult to unlock and we will help you unlock it.

To Unlock the Solis Gold, Baby achievement in GTA V gamers are supposed to have 70 Gold medals in mission and activities out 111 mission and activities by completing certain requirements.

One of these things is earning medals (rewards) for completing each mission. This system is being introduced for the first time in Grand Theft Auto V and works in a simple manner. There are a few tasks and optional objectives which players can complete while playing a mission to earn either Gold, Silver, or bronze medal.

There are a total of 71 missions in the main storyline mode and 40 Strangers and Freaks missions. Completing these missions with certain requirements will net you gold medals.

The progress is shown at the end of a mission which can be replayed anytime to improve your performance. And lastly, these optional objectives which count towards your Gold medals collection progression and unlocking the GTA V Solid Gold, Baby Achievement can be seen anytime via Main Menu of the game. However, for your convenience, we have compiled a list of all these missions in this GTA V Solid Gold, Baby Achievement guide.

GTA V Gold Medals Guide – How To Unlock Solid Gold, Baby Achievement

This GTA V Solid Gold, Baby Achievement Guide will help you with unlocking the 100% Gold achievements in Grand Theft Auto V so that you can platinum your game.

Grand Theft Auto V Gold Medal Guide

Mission 1: Franklin & Lamar

Not a Scratch: Don’t do any damage to the car.

Focused: Use Franklin’s special ability for 00:07 seconds.

Winner: Win the race.

We Come in Peace: Don’t hit any aliens in the studio.

Mission 2: Repossession

Mission Time: Complete the mission within 6:30 minutes.

Trial Blazer: Fire on the trail.

Headshots: Headshot 7 enemies.

Accuracy: Have 70% accuracy.

Mission 3: Complications

Mission Time: Complete the mission within 5:00 minutes.

Can’t Touch This: Don’t get any damage.

Dirt Nap: Stealthily knock out the gardener.

Mission 4: Chop

Not a Scratch: Don’t damage the van.

Homedog: Enter chop’s vision for 00:10 seconds.

Advanced Reflexes: Use Franklin’s special ability for 07:00 seconds.

Mission 5: Father/Son

Quick Catch: Rescue Jimmy within 00:10 seconds.

Not a Scratch: Armanda’s car should have no damage.

Mission 6: Marriage Counseling

Not a Scratch: Do no damage to Bison.

Mission Time: Complete the mission under 5:30 minutes.

Drive-By-Killer: Kill 3 enemies while using drive-by.

Mission 7: Daddy’s Little Girl

Fastest Speed: Hit the top speed in Seashark.

Stabilizer: Don’t fall from the cycle.

Faster Than Fish: Swim to the boat within 01:00 minute.

Mission 8: Friend Request

Mission Time: Complete the mission under 8:30 minutes.

Popups Clear: Clear all pop-ups within 00:32 seconds.

Mission 9: The Long Stretch

Accuracy: Have 60% accuracy.

Headshots: Headshot 10 enemies.

Unmarked: Complete with minimal damage to health and armor.

Mission Time: Complete within 10:30 minutes.

Mission 10: Casing The Jewel Store

Mission Time: Complete within 8:00 minutes.

Perfect Picture: Capture all 3 security features in one picture.

Mission 11: Carbine Rifles

Swift Getaway: Lose the wanted level within 02:00 minutes.

Mission 12: The Jewel Store Job – The Loud Way

Quick Grab: Steal the jewelry within 50 seconds.

Protégé Protected: Protect Franklin during the LS River chase.

Clean Sweep: Steal the jewelry from all 20 glass cabinets.

Mission 13: Jewel Store Heist

Sneaky Pest: Steal the Bugstars can without being detected.

Mission 14: BZ Gas Grenades

Loose Cargo: Shoot open the back doors to release the cargo.

Mission 15: The Jewel Store Job

Quick Grab: Steal the jewelry within 00:50 seconds.

Protégé Protected: Protect Franklin during the LS River chase.

Clean Sweep: Steal the jewelry from all 20 glass cabinets.

Mission 16: Mr. Philips

No Survivors: Kill all running bikers.

Headshots: Headshot 12 enemies.

Mission Time: Complete the mission within 12:00 minutes.

Trailer Trashed: Cause $5,000 damage to Ortega’s trailer.

Lost and Damned: Kill Terry and Clay during the chase.

Mission 17: Trevor Philips Industries

Body Count: Kill 32 enemies.

Unmarked: Complete with minimal damage to health and armor.

Scrap Man: Destroy 6 vehicles.

Mission Time: Complete within 4:30 minutes.

Mission 18: Nervous Ron

Headshots: Headshot 5 enemies.

Mission Time: Complete the mission within 12:30 minutes.

Nervous Twitch: Win the race against Ron.

6 Bridges, 1 Plane: Fly under 6 bridges found along the flight path.

Death On A Wing: Kill all bikers while lying on the plane wing.

Mission 19: Crystal Maze

Headshots: Headshot 10 enemies.

Unmarked: Complete with minimal damage to health and armor.

2 Birds, 1 Stone: Kill two enemies with one bullet.

Accuracy: Have80% shooting accuracy.

Mission 20: Friends Reunited

Headshots: Headshot 5 enemies.

Mystery Gift: Don’t get detected while destroying the trailers.

Unmarked: Complete with minimal damage to health and armor.

Perfect Gift: Destruct all trailers at once.

Mission 21: Fame of Shame.

Fastest Speed: Reach top speed in the Phantom.

Bearing Down: Stay close to Lazlow throughout the chase.

No, I Can Park Here: Knock out the event coordinator.

All Hooked Up: Don’t unhook the trailer.

Mission 22: Dead Man Walking

Accuracy: Have a shooting accuracy of 70%.

Headshots: Headshot 14 enemies.

Mission Time: Complete within 9:30 minutes.

Focused Killer: Use Michael’s special ability to kill four enemies.

Unmarked: Complete with minimal damage to health and armor.

Mission 23: Three’s Company

Mission Time: Complete the mission under 7:30 minutes.

Accuracy: Have 60% shooting accuracy.

Headshots: Headshot 10 enemies.

Mission 24: By The Book

Don’t Stop Me Now: Complete without Mr. K’s heart stopping.

Electrocutioner: Electrocute Mr. K.

The Tooth Hurts: Pull out Mr. K’s tooth.

Wrenched: Hit Mr. K with the wrench.

It’s Legal: Use waterboarding on Mr. K.

Mission 25: Hood Safari

Mission Time: Complete the mission within 7:00 minutes.

Accuracy: Have a shooting accuracy of 70%.

Headshots: Headshot 12 enemies.

Mission 26: Did Somebody Say Yoga?

Mission Time: Complete within 15:00 minutes.

Warrior: Complete the first yoga pose without fault.

Triangle: Complete the second yoga pose without fault.

Praise the Sun: Complete the third yoga pose without fault.

Mission 27: Scouting the Port

Mission Time: Complete within 20:00 minutes.

Employee of the Month: Don’t damage containers.

Perfect Surveillance: Take the pictures as told so.

An Honest Day’s Work: Don’t cause panic at the docks.

Mission 28: Minisub

Mission Time: Complete the mission within 8:30 minutes.

No Boarding: Steal the boat without boarding it.

Mission 29: The Merryweather Heist

Heashots: Headshot 12 enemeis.

Accuracy: Have 80% shooting accuracy.

Ninja: Kill 12 enemies stealthily.

Container Hunter: Find the container within 01:00 minute.

No Alarms: Don’t get detected.

Mission 30: Cargobob

Mission Time: Complete within 5:30 minutes.

Mission 31: The Merryweather Heist

Show No Mercenary: Take out all the enemies.

Salvager: Find the container within 02:00 minutes.

Mission Time: Complete the mission within 14:30 minutes.

Weathering the Storm: Escape the pursing Merryweather enemies in less than 04:00 minutes.

Mission 32: Trash Truck

Mission Time: Complete within 5:00 minutes.

Undented: Deliver the Trashmaster with no damage.

In the Dust: Reach top speed in the Trashmaster.

Mission 33: Boiler Suits

Quick Shopper: Purchase all outfits within 00:30 seconds.

United Colors: Purchase a different color for each character.

Mission 34: Masks

Face Time: Purchase all masks within 00:20 seconds.

Cliché: Purchase a white hockey mask for each character.

Mission 35: Tow Truck

Mission Time: Complete within 3:00 minutes.

Not a Scratch: Deliver the Tow Truck with no damage.

Truckin’: Reach top speed in the Tow Truck.

Mission 36: Blitz Play

Hawk Down: Shoot down the helicopter as Trevor.

Headshots: Headshot 12 enemies.

Accuracy: Have 60% accuracy.

Switcher: Switch characters 10 times.

Mission 37: I Fought The Law

Tight Squeeze: Face between the two trucks.

Bus Passed – Race between the two busses

Follow the Leader: Follow Trevor.

Mission Time: Complete within 12:00 minutes.

Split Seconds: Use Franklin’s special ability during the race.

Mission 38: Eye In The Sky

Not a Scratch: Deliver the Z-type without damage.

Eavesdropper: Listen to 3 dialogues.

I See You: Find Chad’s hiding place on the first attempt.

Mission 39: Mr. Richards

Mission Time: Complete within 10:00 minutes.

Silent Assassin: Kill 3 enemies stealthily.

Can’t Touch This 2.0: Don’t get hurt during the fight with Rocco.

Perfect Touchdown: Land the Frogger without damaging it.

Mission 39: Caida Libre

Floor It: Reach top speed in Sanchez.

Glued to the Seat: Don’t fall from the Sanchez.

One Two Three: Take out helicopters with 3 shots.

Mission Time: Complete within 09:45 minutes.

Mission 40: Deep Inside

Not a Scratch: Deliver the JB 700 with no damage.

Fastest Speed: Reach top speed in the JB 700.

Stealthy Recasting: Knock out the actor with a stealth attack.

Premature Ejector: Use the ejector seat within 00:10 seconds.

Second Strike: Run over the actor.

Mission 41: Minor Turbulence

Accuracy: Have 80% accuracy.

Four Wheel Flier: Exit the cargo plane in the Mesa.

Mission 42: Paleto Score Setup

Leisurely Drive: Drive to the bank within 03:00 minutes.

Winner: Win the race.

Mission 43: Predator

Accuracy: Have 70% accuracy.

Mission Time: Complete within 09:00 minutes.

Headshots: Headshot 3 enemies.

Thin The Herd: Don’t hurt animals.

Mission 44: Military Hardware

Head Hunter: Headshot 5 enemies.

Sticky Strategist: Use Sticky Bomb to intercept the convey.

Mission 45: The Paleto Score

Let It Rain: Fire 4000 bullets.

Accuracy: Have 50% shooting accuracy.

Mission Time: Complete within 16:00 minutes.

Collateral Damage: Do $1 million damage in Paleto Bay.

Mission 46: Derailed

Mission Time: Complete under 11:30 minutes.

Fastest Speed: Reach the top speed on Sanchez.

Better Than CJ: Land on the train using the first jump.

Mission 47: Monkey Business

Stunner: Stun 8 enemies.

Headshots: Headshot 15 enemies.

Accuracy: Have 70% accuracy.

Mission Time: Complete within 13:30 minutes.

Mission 48: Hang Ten

Mission Time: Complete within 04:00 minutes.

Mission 49: Surveying The Score

Perfect Distance: Don’t get detected while chasing the vans.

Cavity Search: Find the construction hole within 02:00 minutes.

Under the Bridge: Fly from under the bridge.

Tunnel Flight: Fly through the tunnels.

Mission Time: Complete under 11:00 minutes.

Mission 50: Bury The Hatchet

Mission Time: Complete under 11:00 minutes.

Headshots: Headshot 20 enemies.

Accuracy: Have 80% accuracy.

Mission 51: Pack Man

Mission Time: Complete under 12:00 minutes.

Not a Scratch: Complete with minimal damage to the JB 700.

Shredder: Kill three police officers using Spike.

Mission 52: Fresh Meat

Switch Limiter: Switch less than 3 times only.

Accuracy: Finish with a shooting accuracy of at least 70 percent.

Headshots: Headshot 10 enemies.

Swift Rescue: Rescue Michael within 03:30 minutes.

Sense of Direction: Don’t use waypoint.

Mission 53: The Ballad of Rocco

Mission Time: Complete within 03:00 minutes.

Mission 54: Cleaning Out The Bureau

Eagle Eye: Check all license plates.

He Missed a Spot: Follow the janitor without being spotted.

Cleaned Out: Complete the mission under 09:00 minutes.

Mission 55: Architect’s Plans

Quick Getaway: Leave the construction site within 00:45 seconds.

Mission 56: Fire Truck

What is Your Emergency: Call 911.

Not a Scratch: Deliver the Fire Truck with no damage.

Mission 57: The Bureau Raid – Fire Crew Approach

Mission Time: Complete under 18:00 minutes.

Out of Breath: Have 40% remaining Oxygen.

You Missed a Spot: Complete the mopping section under 03:00 minutes.

Abseiler: Abseil down the elevator shaft within 00:30 seconds.

Mission 58: The Bureau Raid – Roof Entry Approach

No Innocents: Don’t hurt any civilians.

Headshots: Headshot 20 enemies.

Accuracy: Have 70% accuracy.

Hacker: Hack the system under 00:45 seconds.

Mission Time: Compete within 19:00 minutes.

Perfect Drop: Perform a perfect landing on the roof.

Mission 59: The Wrap Up

Mission Time: Complete within 07:00 minutes.

Headshots: Headshot 18 enemies.

Buzz Off: Shoot down the pursuing helicopter

Mission 60: Reuniting The Family

Mission Time: Complete the mission under 10:30 minutes.

Mission 61: Legal Trouble

Mission Time: Complete within 05:30 minutes.

Floor It: Reach top speed in a car.

Clean Escape: Lose the Wanted Level within 02:00 minutes.

News Hound: View the Weazel News camera for 00:15 seconds.

Mission 62: Lamar Down

Headshots: Headshot 18 enemies.

Three Way: Kill an enemy with all characters.

Accuracy: Have accuracy of 70%.

Mission Time: Complete the mission within 13:30 minutes.

Mission 62: Meltdown

Mission Time: Complete the mission under 06:30 minutes.

Pedal to the Metal: Reach the top speed.

Tier One Operator: Headshot 12 enemies.

Headshot Rescue: Rescue Armanda by a headshot.

Mission 63: Stingers

Escapee: Escape under 02:00 minutes.

Not a Scratch: Deliver the Police vehicle safely.

Mission 64: Gauntlet

Mapped: Deliver the Gauntlet shown in the e-mail.

Not a Scratch: Safely deliver the Gauntlet.

Pimped Out: Spend $17,000 customizing the Gauntlet

Mission 65: The Big Score – The Subtle Approach

Headshots: Headshot 20 enemies.

Signal Man: Don’t exceed more than 10 traffic light changes.

Accuracy: Have 60% accuracy.

Mission 66: Sidetracked

Time: Complete the mission under 04:30 minutes.

Undetected: Don’t get detected.

Mission 67: Driller

Mission Time: Complete the mission under 05:00 minutes.

Sneak Thief: Don’t get detected.

Mission 68: The Big Score – The Obvious Approach

Headshots: Headshot 20 enemies.

Mission Time: Complete the mission under 16:00 minutes.

Cha-Ching: Drop the gold onto the train within 00:30.

Accuracy: Have 60% accuracy.

Mission 69: Something Sensible

Judas: Kill Trevor.

Mission 70: The Time’s Come

Surpassed the Mentor: Kill Michael.

Mission 71: The Third Way

Mission Time: Complete within 21:30.

Headshots: Headshot 20 enemies.

Accuracy: Have 70% accuracy.

Stick, Tick… Boom!: Kill Cheng with a Sticky Bomb.

Lead Lobotomy: Headshot Steve Haines.

Sretched Out: Use a melee attack to kill Stretch.

Strangers and Freaks

Mission: Grass Roots – Michael

Unmarked: Complete with minimal damage to health and armor.

Kill Chain: Kill 7 aliens under 10 seconds.

Mission: Grass Roots – Trevor

Pre-Emptive Strike: Destroy 4 clown vans before they can generate clowns.

Greatest Dancer: Kill 6 clowns while they are dancing.

Mission: Grass Roots – The Pickup

Mission Time: Complete the mission within 2:45 minutes.

Unwanted Outcome: Complete without getting a wanted level.

Mission: Grass Roots – The Drag

Mission Time: Complete within 1:30 minutes.

Hooked: Keep the stash car hooked until delivery.

Mission: Paparazzo

Smack Down: Make sure that Beverly kills his enemy during the first try.

Picture Perfect: Get Beverly to take three photos.

Mission: Paparazzo – The Sex Tape

Quick Dip: Follow Beverly and jump into the pool.

Money Shot: Get the full facial recognition.

Mission: Paparazzo – The Meltdown

Thick of It: Stick to Poppy.

DUI Diva: Snap Poppy after she gets the cuffs.

Mission: Paparazzo – The Highness

Silent Snapper: Don’t get detected.

Royal Drag: Don’t buy drugs.

Mission: Paparazzo – Reality Check

Explosive Action: Kill Beverly and the followers with one hit.

Mission: Target Practice

2 for 1: Kill 2 coyotes with one shot.

Pop! Pop!: Get 75% shooting accuracy.

Bad Signal: Shoot down three satellites.

Mission: Fair Game

Downwind: Don’t get detected.

Heart Hunter: Kill 3 elk with a heart shot

Mission: Risk Assessment

Free Faller: Fall for 00:07 seconds and then open the parachute.

Big Air: Get 00:02 seconds in the air while riding the cycle.

Downhill King: Win the race.

Mission: Liquidity Risk

Sky Blazer: Perform 8 spins on the Blazer.

Dive Bomber: Survive a water landing.

Mission: Targeted Risk

Dare Devil: Wait 00:08 seconds before opening the parachute.

Bull’s-eye: Land on the truck.

Mission: Uncalculated Risk

Leap of Faith: Jump after Dome.

Mission: A Starlet in Vinewood

Cut!: Kill Dreyfuss.

Mission: Chasing The Truth

Use the Force: Find alien’s artifact without the help from the detector.

Mission: Delivering The Truth

Touchdown: Land the Velum with no damage.

Zondar the Bridge: Fly under a bridge.

Mission: Unknowing The Truth

Cult Intervention: Kill all Epsilon security.

Show Me the Money: Steal the Epsilon money and run away.

Mission: Shift Work

Fastest Lap: Complete a lap within 01:20 minutes.

Underdog: Finish the race under 02:50 minutes.

Clean Race: Don’t hit the car more than 5 times.

Mission: Closing The Deal

Pulverizer: Hit Avery with a melee weapon.

Seized: Stop the car within 00:40 seconds.

Mission: Surreal Estate

Out of the Frying Pan: Don’t get detected.

Pyromaniac: Pour the Gasoline in one attempt.

Mission: Breach of Contract

Dirty Rat: Kill Josh.

Hot Pursuit: Escape in police cruiser.

Mission: Exercising Demons – Michael

Contender: Win the race and don’t use any shortcuts.

Mission: Exercising Demons – Trevor

Good Cyclist: Don’t anger Mary-Ann.

Quick Win: Win the race under 01:42 minutes.

Mission: Exercising Demons – Franklin

Champion: Win the race and don’t use shortcuts.

Mission: The Civil Border Patrol

Mariachi My Ride: Steal the band’s Tornado.

Stop the Music: Stop the ban under 00:40 seconds.

Mission: An American Welcome

Shock and Awe: Stop immigrants by using Stun Gun.

Downed: Stop the first group within 00:30 seconds.

Double Downed: Stop the second group within 00:55 seconds.

Mission: Minute Man Blues

What Goes Around: Use the stun gun on Joe and Josef.

No Migration: Kill Joe and Josef.

Mission: Vinewood Souvenirs.

Fist Fury: Take no damage from Willy.

Entourage: Talk to the entourage.

Mission: Vinewood Souvenirs – Tyler

Weed Killer: Kill the gardener in ninja style.

Pilferer: Steal the clothes and don’t get detected.

Mission: Vinewood Souvenirs – Kerry

Hot on the Paws: Stay close to Dexie.

Mission: Vinewood Souvenirs – Mark

Under Par: Collect the golf club under 00:30 seconds.

Hole in One: Headshot Mark.

FOUR: Kill Mark and his 3 men.

Mission: Vinewood Souvenirs – Al Di Napoli

Stalker: Stay close to Al Di Napoli.

Accident and Emergency: Avoid hitting anyone in the hospital.

Not a Scratch: No damage to Nigel’s car.

Mission: Vinewood Souvenirs – The Last Act

Skin of Your Teeth: Exit the car.

Locomotivation: Kill Al Di Napoli by using the train.

Mission: Pulling Favors

Mission Time: Complete the mission under 05:00 minutes.

Unhook Bonus: Keep the vehicle hooked until delivery.

Mission: Pulling Another Favor

Mission Time: Complete the mission within 05:30 minutes.

Unhook Bonus: Keep the vehicle hooked until delivery.

Mission: Pulling Favors Again

Mission Time: Complete the mission within 07:00 minutes.

Unhook Bonus: Keep the vehicle hooked until delivery.

Mission: Still Pulling Favors

Mission Time: Complete the mission within 06:00 minutes.

Unhook Bonus: Keep the vehicle hooked until delivery.

Mission: Pulling One Last Favor

Mission Time: Complete the mission within 05:00 minutes.

Unhook Bonus: Keep the vehicle hooked until delivery.

Mission: Rampage #1

Get 45 kills, 3 headshots, and destroy 2 vehicles.

Mission: Rampage #2

Get 45 kills, 6 headshots, and destroy 2 vehicles.

Mission: Rampage #3

Get 50 kills, 6 headshots, and destroy 2 vehicles.

Mission: Rampage #4

Get 45 kills, 6 headshots, and destroying 2 vehicles.

Mission: Rampage #5

Get 30 kills, 10 headshots, and destroy 2 vehicles.

That is all for our GTA V Solid Gold, Baby Achievement guide with tips on how to unlock the achievement in Grand Theft Auto V.