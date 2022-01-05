Monster Hunter Rise Great Izuchi Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

In this guide, we will be walking you through all the steps and telling you exactly how to Defeat Great Izuchi in Monster Hunter Rise. If you have been struggling with this monster, our MH Rise Great Izuchi boss guide should help you out.

Monster Hunter Rise Great Izuchi

Belonging to the Monster Class – Bird Wyvern, Great Izuchi is one of the three monsters that were also featured in the MH Rise Demo. Though it is a relatively easier boss to defeat, being too careless against it can cost you your precious time.

Therefore, we have our guide below that goes over Great Izuchi’s, location, fighting style, weaknesses and all the other information you need to know to beat this monster.

Great Izuchi Location

The Great Izuchi can only be found in two locations. You’ll first find it in the Shrine Ruins, then you’ll come across it in the Frost Islands.

You’ll also encounter the Great Izuchi in several different quests of the game. When it comes to Low Rank, you’ll encounter the Great Izuchi in the following quests:

Bird Wyverns of Ruin? – Event Quest (Lvl 1)

Jumped in the Frost Islands – Hub Quest (Lvl 1)

Great Izuchi, Great Pain – Urgent Village Quest (Lvl 2)

Special License Quest 2 – Village Quest (Lvl 5)

As for High Rank, you’ll encounter the Great Izuchi in the following two quests:

The Swirling Gale – Hub Quest (Lvl 4)

Honing your Hunting Horn – Hub Quest (Lvl 4)

Attack Patterns

Learning the attack patterns of the Great Izuchi is very important before you go ahead and fight it. The Great Izuchi will perform the following attacks during your battle.

Rush Attack: With this attack, Great Izuchi and its minions charge towards you and scratch you with their claws. This attack is very hard to dodge by yourself, so you’ll need to use Wire Dash.

With this attack, Great Izuchi and its minions charge towards you and scratch you with their claws. This attack is very hard to dodge by yourself, so you’ll need to use Wire Dash. Scratch Attack: This is the basic scratch attack of Great Izuchi. It will either perform this while standing still or while rushing towards you. You can dodge this attack by rolling sideways.

This is the basic scratch attack of Great Izuchi. It will either perform this while standing still or while rushing towards you. You can dodge this attack by rolling sideways. Tail Slam: Great Izuchi and its minions pull their tails up and slam it vertically on the ground in front of them. You can dodge this attack by evading to the side.

Great Izuchi and its minions pull their tails up and slam it vertically on the ground in front of them. You can dodge this attack by evading to the side. Tail Sweep: Great Izuchi turns around and swipes at you with its tail. To avoid this attack, you need to stay far away from its tail at all times.

Great Izuchi turns around and swipes at you with its tail. To avoid this attack, you need to stay far away from its tail at all times. Tail Spin: Great Izuchi spins its tail at you three times. This attack is very dangerous as its animation is very similar to the Tail Sweep attack, so you never know whether Great Izuchi will swipe at you only once or three times.

Great Izuchi spins its tail at you three times. This attack is very dangerous as its animation is very similar to the Tail Sweep attack, so you never know whether Great Izuchi will swipe at you only once or three times. Therefore, you need to play it safe and wait until the animation completely finishes before you punish the attack.

Spit Attack: Great Izuchi spits out water balls towards your directions. The water balls aren’t spread out well, so this attack is very easy to dodge.

Monster Hunter Rise Great Izuchi Weaknesses

Below, we’ve listed down the effectiveness of all types of damage to each of Great Izuchi’s body parts. This will help you understand its weaknesses in detail.

Head

Cut: 80

Blunt: 80

Ammo: 75

Fire: 10

Water: 20

Thunder: 25

Ice: 10

Dragon:5

Torso

Cut: 45

Blunt: 45

Ammo: 40

Fire: 10

Water: 10

Thunder: 15

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Foreleg

Cut: 50

Blunt: 50

Ammo: 55

Fire: 10

Water: 10

Thunder: 15

Ice: 10

Dragon: 0

Tail

Cut: 55

Blunt: 50

Ammo: 35

Fire: 10

Water: 15

Thunder: 20

Ice: 10

Dragon: 5

Tail Tip

Cut: 75

Blunt: 80

Ammo: 75

Fire: 15

Water: 20

Thunder: 25

Ice: 15

Dragon: 10

As shown above, Great Izuchi is very weak against Fire and Ice elemental weapons.

An important thing to note is that Great Izuchi does not have any defensive body parts. This means that there is no need to aim at certain body parts to deal more damage; you can attack anywhere you want on its body.

Great Izuchi Ailment Effectiveness

The table listed below shows the effectiveness of different ailments on Great Izuchi. The effectiveness rating is given out of 5 stars. The higher the rating, the more effective the ailment is against Great Izuchi.

Poison

3 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 3/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Stun

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 3/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Paralysis

3 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 3/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Sleep

3 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 3/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Blast

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 3/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Exhaust

3 Stars

Initial Resistance: 3/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 4/4

Maximum Resistance: 3/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Fireblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Waterblight

1 Star

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Thunderblight

2 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 3/4

Iceblight

1 Stars

Initial Resistance: 2/4

Next Resistance Threshold: 2/4

Maximum Resistance: 2/4

Natural Buildup Degradation: 2/4

Total Damage: 2/4

Monster Hunter Rise Great Izuchi Item Drops

Below is a list of all the items that can be obtained from Great Izuchi, with their respective drop rates for each method of acquisition.

Low Rank Drops

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Great Izuchi Hide 21% 26% 20% (Tail) 21% 30%, 60% Great Izuchi Pelt 36% 39% 30% (Head) 36% 20%, 40% Great Izuchi Tail 5% 15% 80% (Tail) 5% – Monster Bone S 12% – – 12% – Screamer Sac 26% 20% (2x) 70% (Head) 26% – Wyvern Tear – – – – 50%

High Rank Drops

Item Carves Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Target Rewards Dropped Materials Bird Wyvern Gem – 3% 3% 2% 1% Great Izuchi Hide+ 44% 27% 20% 23% 60% Great Izuchi Pelt+ 35% 39% 32% 39% 40% Great Izuchi Tail+ – 15% 80% 5% – Large Wyvern Terr – – – – 20% Monster Bone+ – – – 13% – Screamer Sac 20% 16% 65% 18% – Wyvern Tear – – – – 30%

How to Defeat Great Izuchi in Monster Hunter Rise

Take Out the Smaller Izuchis First!



As soon as the battle starts, what you should do is focus on the Great Izuchi’s two companions. Otherwise, they can be a real nuisance.

Eliminate them one by one, and then go at Great Izuchi with all your strength. It will keep on summoning a couple of smaller versions of itself throughout the battle, so whenever it does, just repeat the same steps.

Watch Out for Great Izuchi’s Tail Moves!



Throughout the course of the battle, Great Izuchi shows little variety in its moves, so its fighting style is very predictable.

However, as mentioned above, its attack in which it spins its tail three times in a row can be highly damaging. So, to avoid hefty damage, you must either dodge or block that attack.

As for the other tail attacks and the spit attack, they will mainly just scratch you and don’t dish out nearly half as much damage.

The most punishable tail attack of Great Izuchi is its Tail Slam attack. After it slams its tail, the tail will get stuck to the ground. This will give you a great opening to deal damage to it.

Play Smart!



While ensuring that you keep Great Izuchi busy by continuously attacking it, it’s also imperative that you preserve your stamina for situations when things get dirty.

Moreover, if your HP ever drops below the danger level during the battle, don’t procrastinate backing away for a bit and healing yourself. Doing so might save you another go with Great Izuchi!

Watch Out for its Enraged State

After Great Izuchi takes a certain amount of damage, it enters an Enraged state. In this state, it has increased damage and speed.

This state only lasts for a short while. The best thing to do while it is in this state is to keep your distance from it and wait for it to calm down. Once it has calmed down, you can continue fighting.

Take Advantage When its Exhausted

If you deal sufficient stun damage to the Great Izuchi or if it enters its enraged state several times, it will eventually become exhausted. When it becomes exhausted, it will start drooling and panting noticeably.

In this state, its attacks will become slow and it’ll even sometimes stop mid-attack to catch a breath. It will also stay trapped in Pitfall traps much longer.

So when Great Izuchi becomes exhausted, make sure to immediately take advantage. Its exhaustion will wear off quickly, so try to get as much damage in as you can while it is exhausted.