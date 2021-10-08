Graphical Issues Ruin Battlefield 2042 Open Beta On Xbox Series X

The much-awaited Battlefield 2042 open beta is now in session but for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners, the experience could have been better.

Taking to social media platforms (via PureXbox) since the open beta went live, Xbox owners have been pointing out that Battlefield 2042 suffers from several graphical and performance issues. Despite its powerful hardware specifications, Xbox Series X is prone to dropping frame rates. Xbox Series S on the other hand looks to be maintaining stable frame rates by running below 1080p resolution.

Furthermore, the Battlefield 2042 open beta is reportedly suffering from graphical flickering and glitchy animations on Xbox consoles. That in addition to connection woes and random crashes which more or less ruin any expectations heading into the game.

However, it should be noted that an open beta is not the representation of the final build. There will always be some issues and developer DICE should be making a note of player-feedback in order to address all concerns in time for the final launch.

It has already been confirmed that the Battlefield 2042 open beta build is actually “a few months old.” DICE has actually made a lot of improvements since then but those improvements, including visual and stability updates, are not part of the open beta. They will however be present when the game officially releases in the coming weeks.

Battlefield 2042 launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on October 22, 2021.

Those still sitting on the fence can avail an updated cross-generation bundle where purchasing the standard edition of the game on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will automatically receive its PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X (Series S included) digital edition for free. That and vice versa.