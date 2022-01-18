Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy’s Only Glitch “Was Resolved,” Says Take-Two CEO

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy has been facing an infestation of game-breaking bugs and glitches since its release about two months back. However, that is not the case as far as parent company Take-Two Interactive is concerned.

Speaking with CNBC in a recent interview, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick downplayed the issues by stating that Rockstar Games only faced one glitch while working on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy and which was resolved. He also pointed out that Take-Two Interactive is fairly content with how the remastered compilation has performed since its release.

“With regards to the GTA trilogy, that was actually not a new title,” said Zelnick. “That was a remaster of preexisting titles. We did have a glitch in the beginning, that glitch was resolved. And the title of has done just great for the company.”

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy bundles definitive editions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. Being able to experience the acclaimed games on modern-day platforms was naturally met with excitement which died rather quickly.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy has just too many problems and each day births new ones to add. The issues range from disastrous character models to their goofy expressions and inhuman body proportions which often look like a developer wanted to prank players. The trilogy also has frame-rate issues across all platforms and the games are prone to tearing textures and random freezes. There are then the game-breaking bugs, making it nearly impossible to sometimes complete missions, explore, or even launch the game in question.

It should also be noted that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy was so troublesome on PC that it had to be removed. Rockstar Games had to even offer free games to owners of the trilogy as a way to make amends.