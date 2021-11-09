Gran Turismo 7 Has A Lot Of Tuning Parts, Most In Series’ History

Any car guru knows that tuning up your car by putting in new parts to increase performance is a vital part of owning a car. Polyphony Digital is also buying into this, by putting in so many Gran Turismo 7 tuning parts that there’s more in the game than anywhere else in the series.

The developer’s CEO, Kazunori Yamauchi, showed off the amount of tuning parts in the game in a recently released video, showing the sheer scale and number of different parts you can use to tune up your cars in the game. The parts are even divided by category into things like Sports, Club Sports, Racing, and Extreme.

This likely means that Gran Turismo 7 will have an absolutely absurd amount of customization that players can use to trick their cars out down to the finest detail, not just in performance but also, likely, in looks. The sheer amount of Gran Turismo 7 tuning parts can also help players figure out what car works best for them.

Gran Turismo 7, like its main competitor in the Forza franchise, is a game entirely about racing, and with all of the different parts, players can build certain cars the way they want to specialize in certain kinds of racing depending on the category.

A huge amount of car parts like this also gives players an opportunity to really go insane on modifications as well. Whether you decide to trick out your car with a ton of speed-increasing items for drag-racing, or to help with aerodynamics and handling for racing, there’s no telling what kinds of crazy builds people might come up with when the game comes out.

If you’re a car guru and can’t wait to see what all Gran Turismo 7 tuning parts will be in the game when it releases, you can look forward to getting your hands on them when the game launches on March 4 of next year for the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.