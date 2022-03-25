Gran Turismo 7 Payouts Are Being Increased Following Backlash

Following weeks of backlash, developer Polyphony Digital has decided to make it easier for players to purchase cars in Gran Turismo 7.

In a new blog post earlier today, franchise creator Kazunori Yamauchi announced that a patch planned for next month will increase the number of credits players can earn in Gran Turismo 7 across all races and modes.

The upcoming changes to the in-game economy are as follows:

Increase rewards in the events in the latter half of the World Circuits by approximately 100% on average.

Addition of high rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience in all Gold/All Bronze results.

Increase of rewards in Online Races.

Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events to Missions. These will also have higher reward settings.

Increase the upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.

Increase the quantity of Used and Legend cars on offer at any given time.

Furthermore, as an apology for the stingy payouts in the game, all players who log into Gran Turismo 7 before April 25 will receive a goodwill gesture in the form of 1 million credits. The aforementioned patch should release around the same time, at the end of the month.

Polyphony Digital was also confirmed to be working on “near-term updates” that will introduce additional improvements to the in-game economy, including the ability to sell cars. The feature has strangely been missing from the game despite being marketed prior to release.

“I would like to apologize for the frustration and confusion caused last week with our patch updates which resulted in, not only a server outage but also adjustments to the in-game economy which were made without a clear explanation to our community,” said Yamauchi.

Gran Turismo 7 received a controversial patch last week that targeted specific races players were using to farm credits. The patch made it even harder to purchase cars, in some cases requiring players to play the same races more than a dozen times just to earn enough credits for a single car.

The situation was bad enough to convince players to start using scripts to farm as much as 15 million credits in Gran Turismo 7 without even playing.