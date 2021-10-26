Gran Turismo 7 Will Feature Over 400 Collectible Cars

Gran Turismo 7 will not be just emulating real-world cars in terms of performance and appearance. The new installment will also be focusing on collectability by allowing players to experience what it actually feels like owning and taking care of the best and the most rarest cars in the world.

In a new behind-the-scenes footage earlier today, franchise creator Kazunori Yamauchi noted that Gran Turismo 7 will feature the most realistic car models in racing games ever made. That notion of quality will directly tie in with a collectability focus, allowing players to collect more than 400 cars in the game.

“Collecting cars is another fundamental aspect of car culture,” said Yamauchi. “Gran Turismo 7 features high-quality models of cars but the game is also special for its wide variety of vehicles, including many of the most fascinating cars in motoring history.”

Some of the cars players (and fans) will be very interested in collecting include the likes of the Ferrari 250 GTO, the Pontiac Firebird, and the legendary Toyota 2000GT, among many others.

Elsewhere in a recent interview, Yamauchi pointed out that Gran Turismo 7 will take a step further on PlayStation 5 by using real-time weather to impact natural elements and even the racing tracks themselves. “The air temperature, the humidity, and the road surface temperature” will be directly affected by real-time weather changes for increased realism.

Gran Turismo 7 will be releasing for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4, 2022, unless there are unforeseen delays.

The next-generation version will have real-time ray tracing effects, reduced loading times, support for the Tempest Engine surround sound technology, and support for DualSense features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. That in addition to running at 60 frames per second in 4K resolution.