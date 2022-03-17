Gran Turismo 7 Has An Alien Abduction Easter Egg

Following nearly two weeks since its global release, Gran Turismo 7 appears to be still hiding a few Easter eggs for players to discover.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, a couple of Japanese players shared footage to confirm that they witnessed an alien abduction taking place off the course in Gran Turismo 7. The clips show a flying saucer hovering in the background before activating hyperdrive to disappear behind the treetops.

The second clip particularly shows the UFO using a tractor-beam (of sorts) to abduct a cow for a free trip into deep space. The new Gran Turismo 7 racing experience has apparently caught the attention of just about everyone.

The alien Easter egg appears to be rare because not many players have come across a UFO during their races. It remains unknown as to what exactly triggers the Easter egg but the UFO apparently appears around 7:00 a.m. in-game.

Gran Turismo 7 also has an Easter egg for the iconic Back to the Future movie franchise. During the American Sunday Cup, players can possibly find themselves racing against a DMC DeLorean. The leaderboard will confirm her driver to be E. Brown, which is an obvious reference to Dr. Emmett Brown.

Gran Turismo 7 features over 400 different cars to collect. Last week, its Legend Cars were revealed to be following a dynamic pricing model that will change based on real-world prices. In other words, a Legend Car players are trying to grind for might suddenly see a price hike in the game because its real-world counterpart became expensive.

Gran Turismo 7 is now available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.