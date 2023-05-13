

Gran Turismo 5 features 56 offline, and 2 online trophies. There are 53 Bronze, 4 Silver, 1 Gold and 1 Platinum trophies. You can earn all these by completing different challenges, and task associated with them. Refer to the guide below for brief hints on how you can earn these trophies in Gran Turismo 5.

Gran Turismo 5 Trophies Guide

Gran Turismo 5 Bronze Trophies

111 Meters a Second

Achieve a speed of 400km/h.

AMG Driving Academy

Complete the AMG Driving Academy event.

AMG Driving Academy unlocks at level 6 and has 4 main events requiring 6, 12, 18 and 24 level.

A Star is Born

Train a B-Spec driver up to Class 30.

If you keep using the same driver; B-Spec driver. He will ultimately reach class 30.

Amateur Series Complete

Complete the Amateur series of Race Events.

Arch Rivals

Finish 1st or Second in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X and a

Subaru IMPREZA WRX STI.

Beginner Series Complete

Complete the Beginner series of Race Events.

These events are unlocked from the start.

Sunday Cup

FF Challenge

World Compact Car Race

Lightweight K Cup

Japanese Classics

Yaris Race

European Classic Car Championship

FR Challenge

Beyond the Autobahn

Drive 12,718km in total, the length of all Germany´s Autobahns.

Drive a lot in GT mode, and keep an eye on the profile for kilometers driven, to get this trophy.

Car Collector

Have 1000 cars in your Garage.

There are 1031 cars in Gran Turismo 5, you only, I mean only need 1000 in your garage to get this trophy. Go to your Profile menu in GT Mode to see how many cars you have in your garage.

Colorful

Collect 256 paint colors.

You get colors when you buy new cars or win cars after race events. The color of the car you buy gets stored as a paint item you can use to paint the body or wheels of another car.

You can also unlock a few paint items in certain events. To see your color items, go to GT Auto and check how many colors you have in Paint options – You need 256.

Course Designer

Create and share a track.

Select Course Maker.

Select Theme, configure different options.

Once done, save and name your track.

Exit Course Maker.

Go to GT Mode > Track List > Select your track and Share it with Friends.

Data Analyst

Analyze your performance using the Data Logger.

Finish any number of laps of the track and quit.

Watch replay and press Start to pause the replay outside the building.

Select Photo Mode.

Take a picture.

Exit photo mode, and select ‘Data Logger’.

Analyze and be a data analyst.

Dream Drifter

Get 10,000 points or more in a Sector Mode Drift Trial.

Dream Race

Win the ultimate three-way showdown between a FordMark IV Race Car, a Ferrari 330 P4 R.

Driving Music

Listen to your favorite music in Gran Turismo 5.

1. Make sure you have your favorite songs on your Playstation 3. Now from GT Mode > Music Library > Race BGM.

2. Click on BGM Settings – Race icon and select ‘Open PS3 system Music Folder’ and select your favorite and then select ‘User BGM (Race)’. Press OK! to get the trophy.

Expert Series Complete

Complete Expert series of Race Events. These events unlock at level 15.

Extreme Series Complete

Complete Extreme series of Race Events. These events unlock at level 20.

GT-R Official Record

Achieve a time of 7´29.03 on Nurburgring Nordshleife in a Nissan GT-R 07.

1. Unlock the Nissan GT-R by getting an A-Spec Level of 11, buy it and set it as a favorite.

2. Get bronze in all Intermediate events in AMG Driving Academy to unlock Nurburgring Nordschleife.

3. Go to Arcade Mode > Time Trial > Nurburgring Nordschleife > Nissan GT-R.

4. Beat the best time!

Gran Turismo Karting Experience

Complete Gran Turismo Karting Experience Special Event.

The Karting event has three main categories that requires you to be Level 1, 7 and 17 respectively. Drive the Go Kart carefully, make good use of tuning and brakes or you will lose control.

Gran Turismo Rally

Complete Gran Turismo Rally Special Event.

Grand Tour

Complete Grand Tour Special Event. These Special Events unlock at Level 13.

Half a Century of Cars

Get at least one car each from the ´60s, ´70s, ´80s, ´90s and ´00s.

High Roller

Buy an insanely expensive car.

Buy a car worth over 100k, to get this trophy.

Human Stopwatch

Complete three consecutive laps with time within 0.2 seconds of the Best Lap Time.

International A License

Complete International A License. Get Bronze in all.

Master the Indianapolis section of Le Sarthe

Braking on the Hunaudieres Mulsanne straight

The corkscrew on Leguna Seca

Consecutive corner braking on snow

Drive around the Puerta de Alcala Madrid

Visualize a path through the blind turn

Difficult fast consecutive turns at Toscana

Drive the spiral bridge on the Cape Ring

Drive offensively, defensively on the Grand Valley Speedway

Grand Valley Speedway 2-Lap Battle

International B License

Complete International B License. Get Bronze in all.

Wet track stopping challenge

Drive the first bend of Madrid

Slalom between cones

Drive on snow

Fast blind corners on the track of Tokyo

Rounding the bend half of Tsukuba

Fast undulating consecutive turns on gravel

Drive the Carrousel on the Nurburgring

Drive offensively, defensively on the final section of Tokyo

Deep Forest Raceway 2-Lap Battle

International C License

Complete International C License. Get Bronze in all.

1000M Stopping Challenge

Brake in and out of a corner after a straight line

Crossing a double irhapin

Anticipation braking downhill on gravel

Turn at high speed on the track of Rome

Turn into a blind corner

Consecutive turns of varying degrees on gravel

Drive the famous Lesmo corners at Monza

Late breaking for double apex

Rome 2-Lap Battle

National A License

Complete the A License. Get Bronze in all.

400M Stopping Challenge

Approaching a Blind Corner

Cone Slalom

Tackling the Monza Circuit Chicane

Tackling Continuous Urban Right-Angled Corners

Mastering a Set of Undulating Corners

Driving a Mountainous Dirt Track

Tackling the High Speed “Schumacher S”

Using Braking to Overtake on the Inside of a Corner

High Speed Ring 1-Lap Battle

National B License

Complete B License. Get Bronze in all.

200M Stopping Challenge

Steering

Out-In-Out – The Most Basic Cornering Line

Braking into a Corner

Basic Cornering Theory – Slow In, Fast Out

Exiting From a Looping Corner

High Speed Driving Lines and Throttle Control

Finding a Line Through an S Bend

Overtaking Using Slipstreams

Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1-Lap Battle

Jeff Gordon NASCAR School

Complete the Jeff Gordon NASCAR School Special Event.

Jeff Gordon NASCAR School Special Event unlocks at Level 2 and has 3 main events that unlock at Level 2, 9 and 21 respectively. Starting off with Jeff Gordon giving you some information and tips about NASCAR.

Loony Tune

Spend an Insane amount of money on tuning a car.

GT Life > Tuning Shop – Buy as much as you can and apply it on a car.

Maximum Mileage

Buy a used car with atleast 300,000km distance traveled.

To buy used cars, go to Used Cars from the GT Life menu.

Multi-Millionaire

Get Rich.

Earn a lot of money.

Old-Timer

Acquire a car manufactured in 1959 or earlier.

Go to GT Mode -> A Spec -> Beginner Series -> World Classic Car Series (LV 3). Win all 3 races and you will be rewarded a Subaru 360 ’58 which also unlocks this trophy.

Penniless

Spend all your money.

Get this trophy in the early stages of the game to safe yourself real trouble.

Professional Series Complete

Complete Professional series of Race Events. The Professional series unlocks at Level 10.

Mini Challenge

Muscle Car Championship

Supercar Festival

Lupo Cup

Japanese 80’s Festival

Lamborghini Exclusive

British Lightweights

La Festa Cavallino

Gran Turismo World Championship

Proud Owner

Take and Share a photo.

Go to GT Mode > Photo Travel. Select any location and any car and any position. Any settings will work, now save your master piece, and exit back to the Photo Travel Location screen. Open it and share your photo with your friends.

Race Ready

Perform Racing Modifications on your car.

Sebastien Loeb Rally Challenge

Complete the Sebastien Loeb Rally Challenge Special Event. This Special Event unlocks at Level 16.

Sky-High Roller

Buy an insanely expensive car.

Speed Demon

Achieve a speed of 300km/h.

Super License

CompleteS License.

The Air of Experience

Get a B-Spec driver to the peak of his career.

The Right Direction

Win your first B-Spec event race.

Top Gear Test Track

CompleteTop Gear Test Track Special Event. This event unlocks at Level 4 and contains 3 main events requiring a level of 4, 8 and 19 respectively.

Win Number One

Win your first A-Spec event race.

You can take part in Sunday Cup in Beginner series as soon as you have your first car. Win it!

Within One Hundredth

Win a race by a margin of 0.01 seconds or less.

Gran Turismo 5 Silver Trophies

Excellent Driver

Reach A-Spec Level 40.

Continue working towards the “Gold Standard” trophy by doing races in A-Spec mode, licenses and special events and you will ultimately reach level 40.

Expert Manager

Reach B-Spec Level 40.

Continue working towards the “Gold Standard” trophy by doing races. You will ultimately reach level 40.

Finale

Reach the ending movie.

Gran Turismo 5 Gold Trophy

Gold Standard

Get a gold trophy in every race event, license test and special event.

Gran Turismo Platinum Platinum Trophy

Earn every single Gran Turismo 5 Trophy.

Earn all the trophies in the game to get the platinum trophy.