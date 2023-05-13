Gran Turismo 5 features 56 offline, and 2 online trophies. There are 53 Bronze, 4 Silver, 1 Gold and 1 Platinum trophies. You can earn all these by completing different challenges, and task associated with them. Refer to the guide below for brief hints on how you can earn these trophies in Gran Turismo 5.
Gran Turismo 5 Trophies Guide
Gran Turismo 5 Bronze Trophies
111 Meters a Second
Achieve a speed of 400km/h.
AMG Driving Academy
Complete the AMG Driving Academy event.
AMG Driving Academy unlocks at level 6 and has 4 main events requiring 6, 12, 18 and 24 level.
A Star is Born
Train a B-Spec driver up to Class 30.
If you keep using the same driver; B-Spec driver. He will ultimately reach class 30.
Amateur Series Complete
Complete the Amateur series of Race Events.
Arch Rivals
Finish 1st or Second in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X and a
Subaru IMPREZA WRX STI.
Beginner Series Complete
Complete the Beginner series of Race Events.
These events are unlocked from the start.
- Sunday Cup
- FF Challenge
- World Compact Car Race
- Lightweight K Cup
- Japanese Classics
- Yaris Race
- European Classic Car Championship
- FR Challenge
Beyond the Autobahn
Drive 12,718km in total, the length of all Germany´s Autobahns.
Drive a lot in GT mode, and keep an eye on the profile for kilometers driven, to get this trophy.
Car Collector
Have 1000 cars in your Garage.
There are 1031 cars in Gran Turismo 5, you only, I mean only need 1000 in your garage to get this trophy. Go to your Profile menu in GT Mode to see how many cars you have in your garage.
Colorful
Collect 256 paint colors.
You get colors when you buy new cars or win cars after race events. The color of the car you buy gets stored as a paint item you can use to paint the body or wheels of another car.
You can also unlock a few paint items in certain events. To see your color items, go to GT Auto and check how many colors you have in Paint options – You need 256.
Course Designer
Create and share a track.
- Select Course Maker.
- Select Theme, configure different options.
- Once done, save and name your track.
- Exit Course Maker.
- Go to GT Mode > Track List > Select your track and Share it with Friends.
Data Analyst
Analyze your performance using the Data Logger.
- Finish any number of laps of the track and quit.
- Watch replay and press Start to pause the replay outside the building.
- Select Photo Mode.
- Take a picture.
- Exit photo mode, and select ‘Data Logger’.
- Analyze and be a data analyst.
Dream Drifter
Get 10,000 points or more in a Sector Mode Drift Trial.
Dream Race
Win the ultimate three-way showdown between a FordMark IV Race Car, a Ferrari 330 P4 R.
Driving Music
Listen to your favorite music in Gran Turismo 5.
1. Make sure you have your favorite songs on your Playstation 3. Now from GT Mode > Music Library > Race BGM.
2. Click on BGM Settings – Race icon and select ‘Open PS3 system Music Folder’ and select your favorite and then select ‘User BGM (Race)’. Press OK! to get the trophy.
Expert Series Complete
Complete Expert series of Race Events. These events unlock at level 15.
Extreme Series Complete
Complete Extreme series of Race Events. These events unlock at level 20.
GT-R Official Record
Achieve a time of 7´29.03 on Nurburgring Nordshleife in a Nissan GT-R 07.
1. Unlock the Nissan GT-R by getting an A-Spec Level of 11, buy it and set it as a favorite.
2. Get bronze in all Intermediate events in AMG Driving Academy to unlock Nurburgring Nordschleife.
3. Go to Arcade Mode > Time Trial > Nurburgring Nordschleife > Nissan GT-R.
4. Beat the best time!
Gran Turismo Karting Experience
Complete Gran Turismo Karting Experience Special Event.
The Karting event has three main categories that requires you to be Level 1, 7 and 17 respectively. Drive the Go Kart carefully, make good use of tuning and brakes or you will lose control.
Gran Turismo Rally
Complete Gran Turismo Rally Special Event.
Grand Tour
Complete Grand Tour Special Event. These Special Events unlock at Level 13.
Half a Century of Cars
Get at least one car each from the ´60s, ´70s, ´80s, ´90s and ´00s.
High Roller
Buy an insanely expensive car.
Buy a car worth over 100k, to get this trophy.
Human Stopwatch
Complete three consecutive laps with time within 0.2 seconds of the Best Lap Time.
International A License
Complete International A License. Get Bronze in all.
- Master the Indianapolis section of Le Sarthe
- Braking on the Hunaudieres Mulsanne straight
- The corkscrew on Leguna Seca
- Consecutive corner braking on snow
- Drive around the Puerta de Alcala Madrid
- Visualize a path through the blind turn
- Difficult fast consecutive turns at Toscana
- Drive the spiral bridge on the Cape Ring
- Drive offensively, defensively on the Grand Valley Speedway
- Grand Valley Speedway 2-Lap Battle
International B License
Complete International B License. Get Bronze in all.
- Wet track stopping challenge
- Drive the first bend of Madrid
- Slalom between cones
- Drive on snow
- Fast blind corners on the track of Tokyo
- Rounding the bend half of Tsukuba
- Fast undulating consecutive turns on gravel
- Drive the Carrousel on the Nurburgring
- Drive offensively, defensively on the final section of Tokyo
- Deep Forest Raceway 2-Lap Battle
International C License
Complete International C License. Get Bronze in all.
- 1000M Stopping Challenge
- Brake in and out of a corner after a straight line
- Crossing a double irhapin
- Anticipation braking downhill on gravel
- Turn at high speed on the track of Rome
- Turn into a blind corner
- Consecutive turns of varying degrees on gravel
- Drive the famous Lesmo corners at Monza
- Late breaking for double apex
- Rome 2-Lap Battle
National A License
Complete the A License. Get Bronze in all.
- 400M Stopping Challenge
- Approaching a Blind Corner
- Cone Slalom
- Tackling the Monza Circuit Chicane
- Tackling Continuous Urban Right-Angled Corners
- Mastering a Set of Undulating Corners
- Driving a Mountainous Dirt Track
- Tackling the High Speed “Schumacher S”
- Using Braking to Overtake on the Inside of a Corner
- High Speed Ring 1-Lap Battle
National B License
Complete B License. Get Bronze in all.
- 200M Stopping Challenge
- Steering
- Out-In-Out – The Most Basic Cornering Line
- Braking into a Corner
- Basic Cornering Theory – Slow In, Fast Out
- Exiting From a Looping Corner
- High Speed Driving Lines and Throttle Control
- Finding a Line Through an S Bend
- Overtaking Using Slipstreams
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1-Lap Battle
Jeff Gordon NASCAR School
Complete the Jeff Gordon NASCAR School Special Event.
Jeff Gordon NASCAR School Special Event unlocks at Level 2 and has 3 main events that unlock at Level 2, 9 and 21 respectively. Starting off with Jeff Gordon giving you some information and tips about NASCAR.
Loony Tune
Spend an Insane amount of money on tuning a car.
GT Life > Tuning Shop – Buy as much as you can and apply it on a car.
Maximum Mileage
Buy a used car with atleast 300,000km distance traveled.
To buy used cars, go to Used Cars from the GT Life menu.
Multi-Millionaire
Get Rich.
Earn Earn and Earn, lot of fucking money.
Old-Timer
Acquire a car manufactured in 1959 or earlier.
Go to GT Mode -> A Spec -> Beginner Series -> World Classic Car Series (LV 3). Win all 3 races and you will be rewarded a Subaru 360 ’58 which also unlocks this trophy.
Penniless
Spend all your money.
Get this trophy in the early stages of the game to safe yourself real trouble.
Professional Series Complete
Complete Professional series of Race Events. The Professional series unlocks at Level 10.
- Mini Challenge
- Muscle Car Championship
- Supercar Festival
- Lupo Cup
- Japanese 80’s Festival
- Lamborghini Exclusive
- British Lightweights
- La Festa Cavallino
- Gran Turismo World Championship
Proud Owner
Take and Share a photo.
Go to GT Mode > Photo Travel. Select any location and any car and any position. Any settings will work, now save your master piece, and exit back to the Photo Travel Location screen. Open it and share your photo with your friends.
Race Ready
Perform Racing Modifications on your car.
Sebastien Loeb Rally Challenge
Complete the Sebastien Loeb Rally Challenge Special Event. This Special Event unlocks at Level 16.
Sky-High Roller
Buy an insanely expensive car.
Speed Demon
Achieve a speed of 300km/h.
Super License
CompleteS License.
The Air of Experience
Get a B-Spec driver to the peak of his career.
The Right Direction
Win your first B-Spec event race.
Top Gear Test Track
CompleteTop Gear Test Track Special Event. This event unlocks at Level 4 and contains 3 main events requiring a level of 4, 8 and 19 respectively.
Win Number One
Win your first A-Spec event race.
You can take part in Sunday Cup in Beginner series as soon as you have your first car. Win it!
Within One Hundredth
Win a race by a margin of 0.01 seconds or less.
Gran Turismo 5 Silver Trophies
Excellent Driver
Reach A-Spec Level 40.
Continue working towards the “Gold Standard” trophy by doing races in A-Spec mode, licenses and special events and you will ultimately reach level 40.
Expert Manager
Reach B-Spec Level 40.
Continue working towards the “Gold Standard” trophy by doing races. You will ultimately reach level 40.
Finale
Reach the ending movie.
Gran Turismo 5 Gold Trophy
Gold Standard
Get a gold trophy in every race event, license test and special event.
Gran Turismo Platinum Platinum Trophy
Earn every single Gran Turismo 5 Trophy.
Earn all the trophies in the game to get the platinum trophy.