Red Hood Will Have More Magical Powers In Gotham Knights

When developer Warner Bros. Games Montreal revealed that Red Hood can use magic for traversal in Gotham Knights, comic book fans were anything but pleased. The former Robin has been known to have some degree of magic following his resurrection, but creating magical platforms in the air was seen as Warner Bros. Games Montreal taking too much creative freedom.

It turns out that the developer will not be stopping just there. Red Hood will have more magical powers at his disposal when Gotham Knights comes out.

While answering questions from fans in a recent Discord session, creative director Patrick Redding teased that “the Mystic Leap is just one manifestation of those powers” for Red Hood in Gotham Knights.

“We really liked the idea that as Jason starts to confront the trauma of dying and being brought back, he begins to be able to tap into some lost abilities,” explained Redding.

“In the same way that he’s tried to reinvent himself from anti-hero to hero while retaining his strengths, he discovers he can channel these mystic talents in ways he finds familiar: Through his physicality [and] in how he moves, but also in how he fights and even how he uses his weapons.”

Every member of the Bat-Family has a traversal ability in Gotham Knights. Nightwing has a jet-powered glider called the Flying Trapeze that Redding noted was inspired by the comic books. Red Hood has often used jet-powered boots in the comic books for traversal but Warner Bros. Games Montreal thought it was better to have him use magic to create platforms to jump across.

Gotham Knights pits the Batman Family (Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin) against the Court of Owls as the new protectors of Gotham City after Batman dies in an explosion.

Gotham Knights will release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 25, 2022. The game was originally announced to be cross-generation but has since then dropped support to become current-generation only.