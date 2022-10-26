How To Find Premeditated Crimes In Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights, as expected, has a bit of a grind to its progression system. You have several types of activities to unlock and complete in Gotham City to help your characters level up. One of them is the mundane task of stopping crimes that are happening all over the city.

You will initially only see smaller crimes on your map. Completing them will eventually allow you to unlock premeditated crimes for greater rewards. These are vital to your progression. Completing premeditated crimes is your first step to unlocking your Knighthood skill tree.

The following guide will tell you more about premeditated crimes in Gotham Knights.

How to

In order to unlock premeditated crimes in Gotham Knights, you need to find and stop the smaller crimes. These are marked with a white icon on the map.

When you reach the location of a smaller crime, defeat all of the thugs there to get clues. However, make sure to use your AR vision to scan enemies before initiating the fight to identify an informant. This is because interrogating informants gives you important clues that weigh more than the clues you get from just beating them to a pulp.

Keep repeating the process of stopping smaller crimes for clues until you have enough clues to process. Head back to the Belfry and upload the clues to the Batcomputer. If you uploaded enough clues, a new red icon will appear on your map to show a premeditated crime on your next patrol.

Note that you need to complete 10x Premeditated Crimes in Gotham Knights to unlock the Knighthood skill tree for each character.