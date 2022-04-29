Gotham Knights Might Be Current-Gen Only

Gotham Knights was originally announced as a cross-generation game but at the time of writing, publisher Warner Bros. Interactive is assumed to have dropped support for previous-generation consoles.

The assumption stems from the fact that Gotham Knights was rated in Taiwan (via Twisted Voxel) earlier today but only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. There was no mention of either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

The listing has since then been taken down and while the rated platforms could have been a mistake, fans are musing over the possibility of Gotham Knights being released as a current-generation only game.

It should be noted that the official website of the game still mentions PlayStation 4 and Xbox One underneath the list of supported platforms.

Gotham Knights was originally targeting a release window in 2021 before being delayed to 2022. The game is currently tagged to release on October 25, 2022.

There is still so much that developer Warner Bros. Games Montreal will want to showcase in the months to come. For starters, four of the five factions in the game remain to be revealed.

The Court of Owls is the only faction confirmed at the time of writing and which will presumably be the main antagonist of the game.You can keep your fingers crossed that the radio silence does not translate into Warner Bros. Interactive announcing another delay.

Gotham Knights will feature the entire Bat family (Tim Drake – Robin, Dick Grayson – Nightwing, Barbara Gordon – Batgirl, and Jason Todd – Red Hood) as playable characters in a free-roaming Gotham City.

The premise revolves around the death of Batman after Bruce Wayne destroyed the Batcave in an explosion, but not before sending out a pre-recorded message to the Bat family to take over as protectors of Gotham City.