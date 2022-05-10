Gotham Knights Confirmed To Be Current-Gen Only

It has been officially confirmed that Gotham Knights will no longer release for previous-generation consoles.

Following the release of a new gameplay trailer earlier today, publisher Warner Bros. Interactive announced that Gotham Knights will only release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

The action role-playing game has abandoned its cross-generation status and will hence not receive its originally promised PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

Warner Bros. Interactive stated that focusing on the current-generation versions was necessary to ensure “the best possible gameplay experience” possible. The news was expected as much after Gotham Knights was rated last month but for only current-generation platforms.

It should be noted that an updated PlayStation Store listing from yesterday suggests Gotham Knights to be improving its cooperative mode. The game was originally announced with support for up to two players but now apparently supports up to four players in drop-in/drop-out cooperative play. The updated listing, however, remains to be officially confirmed by Warner Bros. Interactive.

Following a year-long delay, Gotham Knights will finally release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25, 2022.

The premise sees Batman no longer looking over Gotham City as its protector. Bruce Wayne has supposedly died in a massive explosion that took out the Bat Cave, but not before sending out a coded message to Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and the Red Hood to keep Gotham City safe in his absence.

The Court of Owls is confirmed to be the main antagonist of the game. Warner Bros. Interactive is yet to reveal the other enemy factions the Bat Family will be locking horns with but recalling the initial teasers, it would be safe to say that Gotham Knights will also feature Ra’s al Ghul and his League of Assassins.