Gotham Knights’ Cooperative Mode Now Supports Up To 4 Players

Gotham Knights will apparently release with an improved cooperative mode to allow more players to freely explore Gotham City than before.

Following an update on the PlayStation Store (via Reddit) over the weekend, Gotham Knights now mentions its cooperative mode to support up to four players. The game was originally announced to support only two where the second player would be able to drop in and out on the fly without affecting the progress of the first. The updated listing, however, remains to be officially acknowledged by publisher Warner Bros. Interactive.

Gotham Knights will feature the entire Batman family as playable characters. That includes Tim Drake as Robin, Dick Grayson as Nightwing, Barbara Gordon as Batgirl, and Jason Todd as Red Hood. Having a four-player cooperative mode will hence allow fans to have all four members patrolling Gotham in a single run.

The notable absence of Batman himself is because he is believed to be dead after destroying the Batcave in an explosion at the end of Batman: Arkham Knight. The responsibility of keeping Gotham safe has fallen on the shoulders of the Batman family but like in the comics, fans can probably expect Batman to resurface at some point in the storyline.

Gotham Knights appears to be going through several changes after being delayed by more than a year. The game was rated last month for only PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to suggest that developer Warner Bros. Games Montreal might be dropping support for previous-generation consoles. The rating has since then been taken down without an official clarification.

Gotham Knights was originally targeting a release window in 2021 before being delayed to 2022. The game is currently tagged to release on October 25, 2022. Warner Bros. Interactive is yet to break its radio silence and reveal more about the game and its protagonist, the Court of Owls.