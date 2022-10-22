Gotham Knights: Which Character To Pick?

Gotham Knights starts with an unnerving revelation that Batman has died in an explosion, but not before sending out a coded message to Nightwing, Robin, Red Hood, and Batgirl to take over as the new protectors of Gotham City.

From there on, you must choose one of the four caped heroes to start cleaning the streets and alleyways of all criminal activities.

Each member of the Bat-family features a uniquely designed kit of abilities, skills, and weapons. Hence, as it is with any action role-playing game, deciding the hero you want to play with might have you scratching your head.

However, note that Gotham Knights does not limit you to your first selection. You are free to swap to another hero mid-game.

The following guide gives you a rundown of all four characters in Gotham Knights while mentioning their strengths and weaknesses. That will make it easier for you to decide which hero you want to patrol Gotham City with.

Nightwing

Nightwing is the secret identity of Dick Grayson, the first Robin who Batman took under his wing as a sidekick. He was the youngest member of the Flying Graysons before his parents were murdered for extortion money. That saw Bruce Wayne step in to adopt him as his legal ward.

Nightwing has excellent crowd control and mobility. His increased agility allows him to cover more ground than the other heroes within seconds. You will be able to bounce from enemy to enemy while using batons to pummel them all senseless in a chain of attacks.

Nightwing has several area-of-effect abilities like Elemental Shockwave and Whirlwind that help keep his momentum going during skirmishes. His enhanced mobility also helps him dodge enemy attacks, which is important since Nightwing is an all-in melee character. You will not be able to do a lot from range.

The real skill or power of Nightwing shows when playing cooperatively. You can perfectly play with him solo without any issues, but he shines more when you are playing with a friend.

Nightwing can then quickly move around the battlefield to knock back, stun, or apply elemental debuffs on enemies for the other character/player to clean up.

Nightwing also has Revive Darts that can heal fallen allies. If you are playing cooperatively with friends and family, consider choosing Nightwing as a supporting character.

Robin

Tim Drake, or Red Robin, is the third Robin to fight alongside Batman. He was present when Dick Grayson lost his parents and was taken away by Bruce Wayne.

Some years later, he saw Robin (Dick) perform a rare Flying Grayson somersault while apprehending the Penguin with Batman. Tim realized their secret identities and began following the adventures of the dynamic duo from then on before finding an opportunity to don the Robin mantle himself.

Unlike Nightwing who excels in melee and supportive roles, Red Robin is all about stealth and shadows. He can use his Turnabout Takedown skill for stealthy takedowns against even larger enemies before they even know what is happening. He also has a Slideways Takedown that uses both speed and stealth.

If you are looking to stick to the shadows, Robin will ensure that you are never heard or seen. That is not to say Robin cannot start all-out brawls. He has his trusty collapsible quarterstaff and several more skills that can be used to confuse enemies or give him time to relocate. He also has plenty of ranged attacks that deal elemental damage, at least for the time he is not in stealth.

Red Hood

Jason Todd was the second Robin in the Bat family who died at the hands of the Joker in one of the most tragic events in Batman’s history.

Years later, thanks to an alternating reality at the hands of Superboy-Prime, Jason came back to life. He was then found by Talia al-Ghul who restored him in the Lazarus Pit. Robin set out to avenge his death and later took on the new identity of Red Hood as an anti-hero.

Red Hood is possibly the strongest hero in Gotham Knights. He is a ranged specialist thanks to a pair of non-lethal pistols. However, he can also go in close to grab and throw enemies for area-of-effect damage.

You can pepper enemies from the range with your pistols by using the Focused Fire skill. You can also dash in to finish off low-health enemies with the Human Bomb, Large Grab, and Extended Grab Window skills.

Red Hood also has a pretty unique passive, unlike the other heroes. Grabbing enemies induces fear in them which adds a debuff. Feared enemies are generally weak and fall quicker to your dual pistols.

Batgirl

Barbara Gordon is the daughter of Commissioner James Gordon and an expert hacker in Gotham Knights. If you are looking for an easier way to bypass security systems and hack computers, look no further.

Batgirl and taken down security cameras to remain in stealth, detonate devices when enemies approach or hack security devices against enemies themselves.

Batgirl also has a lot of support skills. She can revive and heal herself, as well as buff her maximum health. She can also buff her combat stats to increase the critical chance and critical damage.