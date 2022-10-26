Gotham Knights Burning Tunnel Puzzle: How To Escape The Burning Tunnel Trap

Case 2.2 of Gotham Knights throws players in the deep end, tasking them with solving the hardest puzzle yet. You start off in a tunnel with flames and spinning blades everywhere. To complete the burning tunnel puzzle in Gotham Knights, players simply have to escape the trap.

If you are struggling to avoid the flames or the spinning blades, allow us to explain how to navigate past them and escape the burning tunnel trap.

Gotham Knights burning tunnel puzzle solution

The only thing players have to do is make it through the tunnel while avoiding the traps. When the fire is off, you can cross it without risk. The metal blades have several orientations of rotation. You can go down the side that will be open when they withdraw since they will switch sides.

Wait for the fire to go off before proceeding. You have to be quick about is as the flames will soon start again so as soon as the fire stops, run past the area.

3x spinning fires will follow three spin blades as they move back and forth. The fire goes out when they move away. Pass through the two spinning blades in the center as they begin to spin.

The players will then enter a space with 2x fires and a central spinning blade. Players must pay close attention to the moment’s pattern. Run along the left side once they are both in the middle, one after the other.

The next region has two spinning blades with a fire in the middle. Run along the right side once they are both set up in the center after the other.

Before the spike rolls rise, stand in front of them; as soon as they do, immediately advance.

In the last area, there are some spiked rolls. Players should advance swiftly before they come back down, standing in front of them until they rise.

After passing these rolls there will be another set of these rolls, do the same with them. This will lead to the area where there is 1x blade and 2x fires. Run swiftly along the left wall when the blade goes to the right and the fires go out on the left.

If you move quickly enough, you can get to the end before the fires continue and the blade reappears. To escape to safety, crouch and move through the hole at the end.