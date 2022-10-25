Gotham Knights Laser Puzzle: How To Breach Blast Doors

In Gotham Knights, case 6 involves an objective – Find a way to breach the blast door, which necessitates players solving a laser puzzle. This guide will show you how to complete the laser puzzle in Gotham Knights in order to breach the door and progress ahead.

Gotham Knights blast doors laser puzzle solution

The door you must breach is an armored security door reinforced with Kane Industry proprietary alloy that appears to be impenetrable.

The shape and the build of the door indicate that a few punches and blows will not leave a mark on it. So, you’ll need to solve a laser puzzle to get through the door.

Fortunately for you, Kane Industries have plenty of gadgets and surely something can be found to get past the door.

If you look around, you’ll notice a laser that can be used to breach the door. To use it, however, you must mount it on the tank found in the same room. Here’s what you need to do.

To begin, climb up onto the balcony above the door. There is a console there. First off, press the left console button to raise the laser.

Once the laser is lifted, you need to use the right console button to move the laser to the left. When the laser is above the tank, your work here is done.

Next up, you need to head down to the controls found behind the tank. You’ll find a switch. Hit it thrice to turn the tank towards the door. Once the tank is facing the door, you’re good to go.

Now that the tank is oriented, head back to the balcony and use the button to the left to lower the laser gun onto the tank.

There, you’re all set to fire the laser. Head back to the controls behind the tank and press the button on the left to fire the laser.

The laser will melt down the door in an instant. That’s all you need to do, the objective is done and dusted.