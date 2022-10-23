Gotham Knights Best Settings For PC Performance

WB Games Montréal have released their most awaited game, Gotham Knights but the final result has been less than stellar. Players who have gotten their hands on Gotham Knights are suffering from performance issues across a variety of graphics settings, thus ruining the flow of the game.

So, in this guide, we’ll be helping you with the best PC settings to improve performance in Gotham Knights without sacrificing the visual quality to help you enjoy your time while playing the game. Let’s begin.

Gotham Knights best graphics settings

First and foremost, you must ensure that you land on the minimum requirements recommended by WB Games. In addition, you must at least have a mid-range 4-gigabyte card, a top-line processor, and 8-16 GB RAM that allows you to have a smooth flow of the frame rates, ultimately aiding your visuals.

This leads to our understanding that not having these requirements match will lead your game to crash more than often and distort visuals.

However, players need to make sure they are installing the game on an SSD instead of a hard drive to further help with texture in their open-world gaming section.

For example, you might want to have the following or a similar setup;

CPU: Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: GeForce RTX 3070

RAM: 16 GB

Following are the visual quality-related settings options players will be able to tweak when playing Gotham Knights;

Motion Blur: Setting focusing on per-object motion blur, mostly required for big screens. Not a useful setting for PC.

Setting focusing on per-object motion blur, mostly required for big screens. Not a useful setting for PC. Ambient Occlusion: Settings focused on ambient lighting and shadows. Not a useful setting for PC. This setting is less demanding for a PC.

Settings focused on ambient lighting and shadows. Not a useful setting for PC. This setting is less demanding for a PC. Bloom: Settings focused on the reflections and surfaces when a light source in a game touches. No visible impact on the PC.

Settings focused on the reflections and surfaces when a light source in a game touches. No visible impact on the PC. Chromatic Abberation: No visible impact on PC, generally used to improve shading and blurring effects.

No visible impact on PC, generally used to improve shading and blurring effects. Texture Quality: Helps with resolution; players with a 6GB card can get it higher than medium, to get beautiful details.

Helps with resolution; players with a 6GB card can get it higher than medium, to get beautiful details. Anti-aliasing: For smoothing out edges and sharpening, use FXAA options.

For smoothing out edges and sharpening, use FXAA options. Shadow Quality: Determines the quality of shadows and the distance at which they’re rendered; they should be left on low.

Determines the quality of shadows and the distance at which they’re rendered; they should be left on low. Environment Density: Determines the details in the open world and should also be left on low.

Determines the details in the open world and should also be left on low. Particle Effects: Has a limited effect on performance, used for visual enhancement.

Has a limited effect on performance, used for visual enhancement. Lighting: Used for lightning, impacts performance on GPUs.

Used for lightning, impacts performance on GPUs. Ray Tracing: A very taxing option, it is only used when you have a Ray Tracing Card.

A very taxing option, it is only used when you have a Ray Tracing Card. Field of View: Default to 80 for better performance; can be increased to 90 for better gameplay experience.

Best PC Settings while playing Gotham Knights

Following are the settings players should follow while playing Gotham Knights to get the best gameplay experience and crisp visuals.

Settings for high-end systems

Basic

Display Mode: Borderless Full Screen

V-Sync: Off

Resolution Quality

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Max FPS Limit: 60

Advanced

Field of View: 75

Ray Tracing: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Bloom: Off

Chromatic Aberration: Off

Depth of Field: Off

Quality

Quality Preset: High

Texture Quality: High

Shadows Quality: High

Effects Quality: High

Post Processing Quality: High

View Distance: High

Environment Density: High

Settings for increased performance

Basic

Display Mode: Borderless Fullscreen

V-Sync: Off

Resolution Quality

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Max FPS Limit: 60 FPS

Upscaling Type: NVIDIA DLSS/AMD FSR 2

Upscale Quality: Performance/ Ultra Performance

Sharpening Level: Off

Advanced

Field of View: 75

Ray Tracing: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Bloom: Off

Chromatic Aberration: Off

Depth of Field: Off

Quality