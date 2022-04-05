Ubisoft Says Goodbye To Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint will not receive any further content updates as publisher Ubisoft officially calls it a day for the game.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Ubisoft said goodbye to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a highly criticized sequel to the 2017 Ghost Recon Wildlands that forced the developer to push a series of updates to improve the state of the game.

“The last four months marked the release of our final piece of content: the brand new Operation Motherland mode, tons of new items including 20th anniversary iconic outfits and Quartz items for Ghost Recon Breakpoint,” reads the announcement.

Ubisoft will, however, be maintaining the online servers of Ghost Recon Breakpoint as well as Ghost Recon Wildlands for players. “We truly hope you will continue to enjoy the game and have fun playing solo or co-op with your friends.”

Hey Ghosts, we have an important message we would like to share with you all 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYeyVWVtgi — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 5, 2022

Ghost Recon Breakpoint received more than a dozen updates during its lifetime. The installment was blasted by critics left and right for numerous bugs, glitches, technical and other gameplay issues, and an overall bad mission design.

Ubisoft had to put out a roadmap update to assure that the game would be supported in the long term. The roadmap included promised support for new contente as well as a ton of fixes for “the most pressing issues and bugs”.

Ubisoft even began a survey to ask players to choose up to five from a large pile of issues that they want to be addressed first. The same survey also asked about features and content that players want to see in Ghost Recon Breakpoint in the near future. These include new story missions, new weapons and vehicles, new skills, raids, new customization options, and more.

Ubisoft notes that feedback gathered from Ghost Recon Breakpoint “has been instrumental and will help shape the future of the franchise”.