Godfall All Accessories Guide

In this Godfall Accessories guide, we will list all the available accessories in Godfall, their location and what they do.

In Godfall, there are several different types of accessories that act as additions to your Valorplates and weapons and provide different types of boosts and passive bonuses.

Godfall All Accessories

In Godfall, accessories have different primary and secondary effects depending upon their rarity. Rarities range from Common to Legendary.

Accessories can also be upgraded which will increase the percentage of bonus it provides.

However, upgrading the accessories requires resources like Dragonsteel, Sunsteel, Incarnate Essence etc. Accessories can also be enchanted.

It will increase the rarity of the accessory and enchanting process also requires resources like Dragonsteel, Sunsteel, Incarnate Essence etc.

Below we have listed the accessories present in Godfall based on their category.

Amulets

Amulets in Godfall provide buffs to either Vitality, Spirit or Might stat. In Godfall, players can equip maximum of one Amulet at a given time. Below we have listed all the Amulet accessories.

Mistwalker’s Amulet

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an uncommon Amulet.

Primary Effect: Increases Soulshatter Buildup.

Secondary Effects(s): None.

Moonshield Amulet

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a rare Amulet.

Primary Effect: Provides Overhealth boost when an enemy is breached.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Amulet of the Betrayer

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Legendary Amulet.

Primary Effect: Prevents health bar from depleting completing and makes you invulnerable for 5 seconds to help recover.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides three random effects.

Grandmaster’s Station

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Epic Amulet.

Primary Effect: When you damage enemy with Chill attacks, they will be hit with ‘Mark of Weakness’ ability.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides two random effects.

Heartsong Amulet

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Epic Amulet.

Primary Effect: During rampage, you get Soulshatter Buildup buff.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides two random effects.

Dreamstar Amulet

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a rare Amulet.

Primary Effect: When you hit enemy with Soulshatter attacks, your Archon Fury charge will be increased.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Mark of the Duelist

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a rare Amulet.

Primary Effect: Hitting enemy with critical hits will provide you a health increase.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Pendant of the Servant

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a rare Amulet.

Primary Effect: Recover Overhealth instead of Health from Life Stone.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Dawn’s Eye Amulet

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an uncommon Amulet.

Primary Effect: Archon Fury speed is increased.

Secondary Effect(s): None.

Whitherbone Pendant

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Uncommon Amulet.

Primary Effect: Rate of recovery of health is increased.

Secondary Effect(s): None.

Mark of the Chosen

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a common Amulet.

Primary Effect: None

Secondary Effect(s): None

Pendant of the Four Winds

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Epic Amulet.

Primary Effect: Deals some percent breach damage to enemies with full-Health. It has a cooldown of 30 seconds after every use.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides two random effects.

Charms

Charm accessories provide buffs to either Vitality, Spirit or Might stat. In Godfall, players can equip a maximum of one Charm at a given time. Below we have listed all the Charms.

Phoenix Talisman

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Epic Charm.

Primary Effect: When you do poison damage to an enemy, Mark of Weakness is applied.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides two random effects.

War Talisman

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Epic Charm.

Primary Effect: When you damage an enemy weakpoint, you and nearby allies get a health increase.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides two random effects.

Hawk Charm

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Rare Charm.

Primary Effect: When you do Ignite damage, Blessing of Power is increased. When you do Chill damage, Blessing of Luck is increased.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Moth Charm

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Rare Charm.

Primary Effect: When you kill an enemy with Shield throw attack, Archon Fury will be gained.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Peacock Charm

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Rare Charm.

Primary Effect: When you use the Life Stone, enemies close by will be blinded.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Token of Harmony

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Uncommon Charm.

Primary Effect: Banner charge speed is buffed.

Secondary Effect(s): None.

Lunar Token

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Rare Charm.

Primary Effect: Chance of landing critical hits increases.

Secondary Effect(s): None.

Life Stones

The main effect of Life Stone is that they restore your health but they also provide different primary and secondary buffs depending on their rarity.

All primary and secondary effects the Life Stones provide last for 10 seconds. A life stone has 3 charges and the charges can be restored by collecting Health Globes.

Obsidian Star

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Rare Life Stone.

Primary Effect: Physical damage increases by 43%.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Vitriolic Kravenstone

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Rare Life Stone.

Primary Effect: Physical damage increases by 43%.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Bead of Hardened Aetherium

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an uncommon Life Stone.

Primary Effect: Inflicting Ailment damage chance increases.

Secondary Effect(s): None.

Spirit Pumice

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Uncommon Life Stone.

Primary Effect: Breach damage is buffed.

Secondary Effect(s): None.

Restorative Sundrop

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Rare Life Stone.

Primary Effect: Increases Fire damage.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Rings

In Godfall, you can equip a maximum of two ring accessories at one time. Below are all the rings present in Godfall.

Rings provide buffs to either Vitality, Spirit or Might stat.

Ring of Noxious Power

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Rare Ring.

Primary Effect: When you damage an enemy with Shield throw, Mark of Leeching ability is applied.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Emerald Band

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Epic Ring.

Primary Effect: When you Soulshatter attack an enemy, it will increase health. Only works when you have Vitaly more than other attributes.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides two random effects.

Godsmith’s Ring

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Epic Ring.

Primary Effect: When you do a shield throw, it will blind enemies which are close.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides two random effects.

Ring of the First Sword

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Rare Ring.

Primary Effect: When you hit enemy at a weakpoint, you gain overhealth.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Vermillion Band

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Rare Ring.

Primary Effect: When you kill an enemy with a takedown, it will restore your health.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Gilden Rose Band

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Rare Ring.

Primary Effect: When you perform a polarity attack on an enemy, Mark of Weakness ability will be applied.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Furium Band

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Rare Ring.

Primary Effect: When you hit an enemy weakpoint, get Archon Fury chare.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Guardian Ring

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Rare Ring.

Primary Effect: Parrying an enemy attack will get you Shield charge.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

Enigmatic Circle

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Rare Ring.

Primary Effect: Defeating a cursed enemy will get you Polarity attack charges.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides one random effect.

True Strike Ring

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Uncommon Ring.

Primary Effect: Provides Physical damage buff.

Secondary Effect(s): None.

Sparking Circuit

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Uncommon Ring.

Primary Effect: Chances to perform ignite damage increase.

Secondary Effect(s): None

Ring of Embers

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Uncommon Ring.

Primary Effect: Chances to perform Ignite damage increase.

Secondary Effect(s): None

Sanguine Ring

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Uncommon Ring.

Primary Effect: Chances to perform Bleed increase.

Secondary Effect(s): None

Brute’s Ring

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Uncommon Ring.

Primary Effect: Takedown damage is increased.

Secondary Effect(s): None

Joureyman’s Mark

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Uncommon Ring.

Primary Effect: Weapon Technique damage is increased.

Secondary Effect(s): None

Fiona’s Ring

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Uncommon Ring.

Primary Effect: Weakpoint damage to enemies is increased.

Secondary Effect(s): None

Alabaster Ring

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Uncommon Ring.

Primary Effect: Water damage to enemies is increased.

Secondary Effect(s): None

Lifebond Ring

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Uncommon Ring.

Primary Effect: Fire damage to enemies is increased.

Secondary Effect(s): None

Knight’s Ring

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is a Common Ring.

Primary Effect: None

Secondary Effect(s): None

Adamantite Band

Location: Obtained as loot from enemies or mission rewards.

Rarity: It is an Epic Ring.

Primary Effect: Parrying an enemy attack will charge Weapon Technique for 10 seconds. It will also increase Weapon Technique attack damage for 10 seconds.

Secondary Effect(s): Provides two random effects.