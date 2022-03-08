God Of War TV Series Reportedly Greenlit By PlayStation Productions

God of War appears to be the next PlayStation franchise to receive a live-action television series adaptation in the near future.

According to a report by Deadline earlier today, Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions have begun adapting God of War for television with The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins at the helm.

Amazon is said to be currently negotiating with Sony for exclusive streaming rights for its Prime Video subscription platform.

It remains unknown which timeline will be targeted for the television series. God of War received several installments set in Greek mythology before moving on to Norse mythology. Considering that Kratos will be making his television debut, revealing his origins and how he eventually destroyed the Greek pantheon would perhaps suggest an adaptation of the Greek mythology games.

Fans of the franchise will likely be interested in knowing who gets casted to play the role of Kratos, the ash-covered Ghost of Sparta. Casting (and other) details are likely to surface in the coming months provided that the project sees no delays.

God of War will be the third PlayStation franchise to be receiving a live-action television adaptation. The first being The Last of Us which will be premiering on HBO somewhere in 2023, starring Game of Thrones actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie. Twisted Metal being the second, which was reportedly picked up by streaming service Peacock last week.

God of War made its debut on PlayStation 2 back in 2005 and has since then become one of the most popular franchises under the PlayStation brand. The franchise had sold more than 51 million copies worldwide by November 2020 across multiple installments and PlayStation platforms, a figure which will see further increment when God of War: Ragnarok arrives on PlayStation 4 and 5 in late 2022 as the concluding sequel to the Norse era.

Besides television, PlayStation Productions has also been working on Ghost of Tsushima and Jak and Daxter movies, but which remain without any details.