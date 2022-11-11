How To Destroy Yellow Crystal Blockades In God Of War: Ragnarok

You will often come across large, yellow crystals blocking your way in God of War: Ragnarok. These yellow blockades need to be destroyed in order to advance in the game. You might also be able to unlock a shortcut in the area, get to collectibles like Legendary Chests, and more.

However, you cannot use your weapon, or any weapon in your inventory for that matter, to destroy these yellow crystals. There is only one way to remove them, which does not require you to unlock any ability, skill, or gear. What you need is an explosion.

The following guide will tell you how to remove yellow crystal blockades in God of War: Ragnarok.

How to destroy a yellow crystal barricade?

You need to create an explosion to destroy a yellow barricade. There are only two ways to do that in God of War: Ragnarok: explosive pots and lava pots.

Explosive Pots

The first way is to find and attack a nearby explosive pot to shatter the yellow crystals. These pots appear as red-colored jugs with a little flame at the top.

Explosive pots are normally placed near a yellow crystal barricade. You only need to attack it from range using your Leviathan Axe to make it explode. Sometimes, however, you might need to reposition yourself in order to aim your axe at the explosive jug.

Lava Pots

The second way is to find Lava Pots to destroy a yellow blockade. Unlike Explosive Pots, Lava Pots have to be found somewhere in the nearby areas. They spawn a Fire Bomb for you to pick up and take back to where the blockade lies. Then lob the bomb at the yellow crystals to destroy them.

Many puzzles in God of War: Ragnarok will require you to first find a way to get to a Lava Pot before finding a way to throw its Fire Bomb to destroy a yellow crystal barrier blocking your way.