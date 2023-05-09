God Of War: Ragnarok Trail Of The Dead Favor Walkthrough

Trail of Dead is a Favor (side quest) for Kratos to kill the Vanaheim jungle dragon, the Corpse Eater in God of War: Ragnarok. You will get different rewards for completing this favor, including 3000 Kratos XP, 750 Atreus XP, and 2 Dragon Claws.

This guide will walk you through the Trail of the Dead favor, including how to reach the dragon feeding ground and slay it.

How to start Trail of the Dead

The Trail of the Dead favor will start after you pass the Return of the River favor which means opening a dam in the jungle region. After riding the elevator down, you’ll unlock the quest automatically.

How to complete Trail of the Dead

To complete this Trail of the Dead, you must complete the following objectives.

Reach the dragon’s feeding ground

Slay the dragon

Reach the Dragon’s Feeding Ground

Head to the east side of the jungle and take a boat to the nearest dock. After you reach the nearest dock, the Ogre will be near, and it will be your last chance to prepare. Now make sure you kill the Ogre first.

Press R1 or R2 to attack the opponent, and after knocking the Ogre down, you will get some Kratos and Freya XP. Go back to your boat and head toward the air dragon’s lair.

Now start climbing at the base of the dragon’s feeding ground.

Your first obstacle will be red vines – you must form 3 seals (shown in the picture above) and hit the nearest one with blades, allowing you to get to the adjacent ledge.

No further climbing is allowed by Ogres from the north side area. So now you’ll have to go back to your boat and head toward the lair of 2 Ogres and defeat them.

Now return to the ruins under the dragon feeding ground, which was not allowed later in the game. That way, you’ll reach the dragon’s layer.

Slay the Dragon

You have to defeat The Corpse Eater here. It is a dragon with a long health bar. He’ll mostly attack you from the above. Jump away at the moment when he tries to grab Kratos and attack the beast after it lands back in the arena.

The dragon will grab Kratos with its claw and rises above the arena with him. In this situation, use the R1 and R2 buttons to damage the dragon and free yourself.

Falling into the arena should not cause you to lose your health. Watch out for the red ice dragon’s attacks; touching the ice will impose a negative status on Kratos, and he’ll temporarily become slower.

After you deprive the boss of its entire health bar, you can now press the R3 button to complete the quest and defeat the giant.