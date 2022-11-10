God Of War: Ragnarok Svartalfheim Odin’s Ravens Locations

Odin’s Ravens are scouring every realm in God of War: Ragnarok. You can catch his Ravens as another collectible in the game, and for a 100-percent completion run.

Get enough of Odin’s Ravens and you will also unlock new armor and new runic attacks at the Raven Tree in Niflheim.

The following guide tells you where to find all Ravens in Svartalfheim, the second realm you will explore. We have further divided the locations into different regions to make it easier for you.

Most importantly, some of the Ravens can only be collected after completing the main Forging Destiny quest. This has been marked so as not to spoil the game for you.

Aurvangar Wetlands

Nidavellir

The Watchtower

Radsvinn’s Rig

Althjof’s Rig

Lyngbakr Island

The Forge

Jarnsmida Pitmines

The Applecore

SPOILER ALERT

The Forge

Alberich Hollow

Alberich Island

Aurvangar Wetlands

Odin’s Raven #1

When you first arrive in Svartalfheim, spot a mushroom-like rock formation left of the boat dock. The first Raven will be perched on top of it.

Nidavellir

Odin’s Raven #1

Head to the marketplace from the docks. This is the same location where you first met Sindri and where there is a giant statue of Odin.

Spot the water wheel in the marketplace left of the Odin statue. There is a Raven on the right of it.

The Watchtower

Odin’s Raven #1

Head west from the Mystic Gateway and climb the wall to reach the Watchtower. Take the left and move around to the side of the tower to catch the Raven in its flight.

Notice the large trees on the left of the Watchtower. Face them (south) and get ready. The Raven will fly towards you from the bottom right of the screen.

Radsvinn’s Rig

Odin’s Raven #1

This is probably the easiest Raven to get in God of War: Ragnarok. Head straight from the starting area and climb the first two walls to get on the wooden platform around the furnace tower.

There is a crane on your left. The Raven will be sitting on a hook hanging from its end.

Althjof’s Rig

Odin’s Raven #1

This is another Raven that you can easily find in God of War: Ragnarok. Climb the gold chain from the dock and look to your left.

The Raven will be hiding beneath the wooden platforms. Get it through the broken planks.

Lyngbakr Island

Odin’s Raven #1

Getting this Raven will require some effort. After clearing the marked area, head through the iron gate to grab a lava rock on the left.

Now, head back, jump across the gap, and lob the lava rock at the yellow crystal rocks to open the way. Swing across and crawl through the space on the right.

When you reach the end, look to your right for the Raven.

The Forge

Odin’s Raven #1

This is the same location where you first arrived after exiting the train car. Position yourself on the edge of the balcony so that you are facing north, right at the mountain. Wait a while and a Raven will swoop at you over the wooden walkway.

Jarnsmida Pitmines

Odin’s Raven #1

From the opening area, make your way below by climbing down the gold chain. Then simply look towards the mine as shown below. The Raven will be flying over the lake.

The Applecore

Odin’s Raven #1

Make your way to the end of the Applecore until you see a water trough. Use your axe to freeze the trough so that Atreus can jam some rocks.

Now look towards your right and freeze the second water trough. This will raise a grappling point. Swing across until you come to the wooden door. Look to your left to find the Raven.

Spoiler Alert

The remaining Odin’s Ravens can only be collected after completing the main quest, Forging Destiny. There are potential spoilers ahead, so be warned.

The Forge

Odin’s Raven #1

Head into the cave and then through the little crack in the wall on the left. As soon as you came out into the open, a Raven will be perched on the other side of the mountain.

Alberich Hollow

Odin’s Raven #1

Use the lava rock to destroy the yellow crystals blocking your path. Go straight and look above the ledge to your left for the Raven.

Alberich Island

Odin’s Raven #1

Climb the wooden platform in the starting area and then follow the trail to the right.

Destroy the green barriers on the left to open the way. Look over the edge of the cliff and the first Raven in the area will swoop in.

Odin’s Raven #2

Now, for the next Raven, you need to do several tasks. Firstly, follow the same trail below after taking the first Raven. Destroy the boulder in the water to free the water wheel.

Head back up and swing across to the new platform below. Swing across the water again.

Climb the little step and then look to your immediate right. There will be a hole in the rocks. You will see the last Raven through it.