God Of War: Ragnarok Svartalfheim Legendary Chest Locations

Legendary Chests are one of the many collectibles you can find in God of War: Ragnarok.

They contain weapon and amulet attachments, and runic attacks, among other resources to make Kratos even stronger. You must also find all Legendary Chests in the game for a 100-percent completion run.

There are a total of 12 Legendary Chests in the game. The following guide will tell you where to find all of them in Svartalfheim, the second realm you will visit in God of War: Ragnarok.

Something important to note is that half of the Legendary Chests can only be found after completing Forging Destiny, the main quest. The locations of these chests have been added separately at the end of this guide to not spoil your game.

Aurvangar Wetlands

Althjof’s Rig

Lyngbakr Island (side quest)

Jarnsmida Pitmines

The Applecore

SPOILER ALERT

Myrkr Tunnels

The Forge

Nidavellir

Alberich Hollow (side quest)

Alberich Island (side quest)

The Applecore

Aurvangar Wetlands

Legendary Chest #1 (Deadly Obsidian Handles)

There will be an entrance on the cliffside to your left that is blocked by a wooden platform with ruins on it. Pass through the blockade to reach the shore.

Get out and then climb to the wooden platform on the left and keep going straight to find the first legendary chest.

It contains the Deadly Obsidian Handles attachment for your Blades that boost your strength stats.

Althjof’s Rig

Legendary Chest #1 (Njord’s Tempest)

Take a right from the furnace and destroy the barrels blocking the way. Make your way around the ledge and jump across to the next platform. Interact with the chain at the edge to climb your way down to the bottom-most platform.

Keep heading straight until you reach the large wheel contraption. Use it to raise the yellow-colored ledge and then return to the same location where you dropped the chain.

There will be a new grapple point now. Use it to swing ahead and launch yourself into the cracked wall. You will find a New Lore Scroll inside. Follow the way to the right and you will find the Legendary Chest at the end of the walkway.

You will get the Njord’s Tempest, a new Light Runic Attack for your axe.

Lyngbakr Island

Legendary Chest #1 (Ron of Aggravation)

You need to complete the Weight of Chains side quest to gain access to this Legendary Chest. Interact with the massive chain to free the tail and destroy the rocks blocking the zip line.

Now, use the zip line to travel to the other side of the river for the chest.

You can also take a boat from the eastern dock of Lyngbakr Island to reach the same location. Just climb the gold chain, and move across the doorway on your right for the Legendary Chest.

You will get the Ron of Aggravation attachment for your shield. It boosts your vitality, luck, and defense stats. It also gives your a higher chance of landing a rage burst while parrying.

The Ron of Aggravation is one of the best early-game items to get in God of War: Ragnarok.

Jarnsmida Pitmines

Legendary Chest #1 (Pommels of the Undying Spark)

Follow the pathway right to the end of Jarsmida Pitmines. You will come across a wooden pillar contraption that holds up running water. Use its grappling point to pull the crane towards you. This will divert the direction of the water and cause the massive crane in the back to change its direction.

Destroy the yellow crystal barriers to the left using the explosive pot and make your way down the rig. There will be a large block of stone that you can climb on.

Now, use your axe to freeze the mouth of the wooden pillar to stop the flow of water. This will cause the giant crane to swing back to its original position.

Wait until you (on the stone block) rotate to the new area. Jump across and head straight for the Legendary Chest. You will get the Pommels of the Undying Spark for your blades. The attachment boosts your runic and strength stats as well as grants the Scorching Burn effect to inflict burning damage to enemies in God of War: Ragnarok.

The Applecore

Legendary Chest #1 (Fortified Frost Knob)

Destroy the cracked wall in the flooded room to open a new path. Head through the tunnel and swing across the wooden platforms. Keep going straight and take the first left to face the waterfall.

Swing across to the other side and then drop below to open the large wooden double door. The Legendary is at the back of the room.

You will get the Fortified Frost Knob attachment for your axe. It boosts your cooldown and strength stats.

Spoiler alert

You must complete the mainline Forging Destiny quest to find the following Legendary Chests. Completing the quest is how you can open the way forward.

Myrkr Tunnels

Legendary Chest #1 (Fog of Fimbulwinter)

Take a left at the end of the tunnel and destroy the red vines to clear the way for the Legendary Chest.

You will get the Fog of Fimbulwinter heavy runic attack that creates an ice wave to freeze enemies and deal frost damage.

The Forge

Legendary Chest #1 (Atlas Eruption)

Make your way to the marked location. There will be a large wooden wheel lying against the rocks. Look to its right, between the legs of the wooden platform, to see another water wheel in the distance.

Use your axe to freeze the water. This will clear the way and raise the iron gate below. Head inside for the next Legendary Chest in the game.

You will get the Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack. This is perhaps one of the strongest abilities in God of War: Ragnarok. You can create explosions that deal massive damage to nearby enemies.

Nidavellir

Legendary Chest #1 (Luminous Recovery Handles)

Follow the way through the village until you get to the end. Spot the wooden interactive object to the right of the doors, below the torch. Use your spear to help you climb up.

You will get the Luminous Recovery Handles for your blade.

Alberich Hollow

Legendary Chest #1 (Musphelheim Seed)

This Legendary Chest requires you to complete The Lost Treasure side quest. Turn left from the giant Thor statue and go into the cave entrance. Follow the path until you spot a yellow crystal barrier on your right. There is an explosive pot just head. Use it to destroy the crystals for the Legendary Chest.

You will get the second Musphelheim Seed.

Legendary Chest #2 (Hacksilver and Folkvangr Whetstone)

There is another Legendary Chest that you can find while doing the Lost Treasure side quest. Reach the spot on the map to find the way blocked by more yellow crystals.

Grab the explosive pot and quickly climb the small ledge on the left to lob the explosive at the crystals below. This will open up the tunnel. The Legendary Chest is just head.

You will get 5,000 Hacksilver and 1x Folkvangr Whetstone.

Alberich Island

Legendary Chest #1 (Hacksilver and Upgrade Components)

This Legendary Chest is going to take some effort. Start by climbing the wooden platform on the shore. Destroy the green blockade on the left and follow the trail below. Destroy the boulders ahead to free the water wheel and then return back to the wooden platform above.

Swing across to the next platform below and then use the crane on the right to swing ahead again. Follow the curving path to the right and destroy the boulder to free the chain.

Interact with the chain and then use your axe to freeze the wheel ahead.

Now, quickly run back to the previous wooden platform and interact with the portal. You have to destroy the large boulder and freeze the water wheel to bring down the lift.

This will bring down the lift. All you have to do now is head straight and climb the ledges to get the Legendary Chest.

You will get the Jewel of Yggdrasil, an amulet fragment that increases the number of enchantments you can hold. You will also get 45,000 Hacksilver and 30x Whispering Slab.

The Applecore

Legendary Chest #1 (Banahogg Knob)

Climb the left and head straight until the cavern opens up. Turn left from here and keep going around until you can swing your way across. The tunnel will dip ahead before opening up into a room below.

Drop down and crawl your way through the little space on the left. You will find another crawl space on the left. Head through and open the large wooden door.

Move across the ledge on the right and keep going straight. Swing your way across the platforms and follow the wooden walkway until it opens on your right. Drop below and head straight under the bridge. Swing your way to the left over the blue waters and climb the ledge.

Open the large double doors and use your spear to help you move across. Raise the large iron door at the end and turn left. There is a little space here by the wall through which you can drop below.

Crawl your way forward into another massive cavern. Climb all the way up and follow the tracks until you find the runes on the left. Use them to open the hidden door in the wall for the Legendary Chest.

You will get the Banahogg Knob for your axe.