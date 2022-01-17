God Of War: Ragnarok On Steam Will Be “Ultimately, Sony’s Decision,” Says Barlog

When and if God of War: Ragnarok releases on Steam remains on the directions of publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Speaking with Game Informer in a recent interview, creative director Cory Barlog was asked if there is a chance for Ragnarok to land on Steam sooner than its preceding installment.

“I have no idea,” said Barlog. “Right now, we are taking it one game at a time, kind of looking at each one and determining, ‘Okay, is this the best thing?’ And we will gauge how it does. Do people enjoy it? Did we do it right? Is there anything we did wrong? What can we do better in the future if we do this again? But at the end of the day, ultimately, it’s Sony’s decision.”

It took nearly four years for God of War to grace Steam. According to senior manager of technical production Matt DeWald, the PC port was in development for at least a couple of years; meaning that if Sony wants, God of War: Ragnarok can release on Steam within a couple of years of its console release.

God of War made a stellar debut on Steam last week to become the best PlayStation-exclusive launch so far. The game continues to lead the top-seller list on Steam and has already achieved an all-time peak concurrent player-count more than what Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone achieved.

Then strong reception should convince Sony of tasking a PC port of the sequel sooner. However, as Barlog noted, there are always a number of factors to consider and the final decision will always lie within the ranks of the publisher.

The concurrent player-count hence makes God of War the best PlayStation release on Steam so far. The game is also leading the top-seller list of Steam, which suggests in general that sales were significantly better compared to the previous PlayStation releases on Steam.

God of War: Ragnarok, will feature both new and returning characters when it releases during its 2022 slated window. Sony has however not confirmed a release date and with numerous other heavy-listers announcing delays, there are concerns that the release window might be pushed into 2023.

That being said, as a ray of hope, Sony continues to list God of War: Ragnarok for a release within 2022.