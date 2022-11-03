God of War Ragnarok Review Round-Up, Perfection

November is finally here, and next week we’ll finally be undertaking another journey with Kratos and Atreus. And, according to various reviews from a wide variety of publications, it will be one to remember. God of War Ragnarok reviews are painting a picture of an absolutely amazing game, nearly perfect in the eyes of many.

IGN: 10

Game Rant: 10

Electronic Gaming Monthly: 10

GamesHub: 100

VGC: 5/5

GameSpot: 9

Digital Trends: 4/5

Metacritic: 95

Opencritic: 94

Gfinity: 10/10

PushSquare: 10/10

Destructoid: 9

Kinda Funny: 5/5

GamesRadar+: 4.5/5

Game Informer: 9.5/10

Gaming Nexus: 10/10

Easy Allies: 9

GamingBolt: 10

Press Start: 10

Geek Culture: 10/10

God of War: Ragnarok carries on the story from the 2018 God of War, which ended with the onset of Fimbulwinter, the great, cold winter that heralds Ragnarok, the great battle that will end the world in Norse mythology. Kratos and Atreus travel across the Nine Realms in order to further uncover Atreus’s destiny, fighting multiple different foes on the way.

Now that review embargos are up, it seems like a large number of different publications believe the game to be perfect, or as close to it as one can get. Various sites like IGN, Game Rant, Electronic Gaming Monthly, and more have all given the game perfect scores.

Other sites like GameSpot, Digital Trends, Metacritic, Destructoid, and more have all given the games near-perfect scores, including 9 and 9.5, or 95 Metacritic’s case, meaning that regardless of score God of War Ragnarok is shaping up to be an extremely good game, if not one of the best of all time.

While we’ve seen plenty of gameplay from the game so far, enough to know that Kratos will be fighting at least two gods, Freya and Thor, we still know very little about the game’s story beyond a broad summary. Various revealed characters including Tyr, the Norse god of war, Angrboda, supposedly Loki’s wife in Norse myth, and more.

Alongside the story, which has definitely won a lot of acclaim in these reviews, reviewers are also praising the tight combat and puzzle work, alongside the stunning visuals that will be seen as Kratos and Atreus travel the Nine Realms.

God of War Ragnarok will be coming out on November 9 for the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.