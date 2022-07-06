God of War Ragnarok Release Date Announced

The wait is finally over! Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica have announced the official release date for God of War Ragnarok. No more delays as God of War Ragnarok has been announced to release on November 9, 2022.

Apart from the release date announcement, we have also received a “Father and Son” Cinematic Trailer which shows the cooperative action of Kratos and Atreus:

Fans were waiting impatiently for Sony to confirm the release date as there were concerns of a delay to 2023. Game developers assured fans that they should calm down as the game won’t be delayed to 2023 but still, fans were unsure. All the doubts have now been laid to rest with the official announcement.

God of War Ragnarok, as you might already know will the final game in the Norse mythology and will come across various Norse gods throughout our adventure. It will also be the last game to arrive on PlayStation 4. The game is scheduled for bother PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 release. While God of War 2018 has also been released for PC, we can’t expect God of War Ragnarok to come out for a considerable time.

In any case, it’s great to heard that God of War Ragnarok will be releasing this November as many highly anticipated games have already been delayed to 2023. Sony Interactive Entertainment has also announced different editions for God of War Ragnarok including the collector’s edition. You can read all about that on their official website as well.