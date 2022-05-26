God of War Ragnarok has been rated, a 2022 release looks likely [Update]

[Update]

Another Interesting clue that has appeared on the internet is that God of War Ragnarok’s official merchandise has started to appear on Digital Stores with a September release. While the exact date could be a placeholder, it still could indicate a September release of Ragnarok.

[Original Story]

It appears that God of War Ragnarok is indeed being prepped for a release in 2022 and will not be delayed into 2023 as previously feared.

God of War Ragnarok was rated in Korea earlier today and other rating boards are expected to follow in the coming days. Games are usually rated close to their release windows, but that is never guaranteed because unforeseen delays can always force publishers to push the game ahead despite being rated.

Nonetheless, the 2018 God of War was rated three months before its release. Horizon Forbidden West was also rated three months before its release.

God of War Ragnarok should hence be released around August but that might never happen. The conclusion to the Norse saga is worthy of a holiday window and that is something publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment will unlikely ignore.

The rating, however, does ascertain that Sony Interactive Entertainment is looking to release the sequel within 2022. Not to mention that with the recent delay of Starfield, Kratos and Atreus would have the holiday window to themselves.

God of War Ragnarok was originally slated for 2021 before being delayed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game remains to receive a release date.

Amidst concerns of a delay, creative director Cory Barlog assured last month that the game is shaping up well but is “just not ready to be shown” to the public. The assurance was then backed by animation director Bruno Velazquez that there will be no delays and a 2022 release is still on the horizon.

Also, developer Santa Monica Studio was recently spotted prepping a branding and marketing campaign to launch God of War Ragnarok. That was another clue of a likely 2022 holiday release.

Sony has been rumored to be hosting a new State of Play presentation in either June or September. There could be even two with the latter reserved for the big announcements. Expect God of War Ragnarok to get a release date within these months.