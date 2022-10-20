God Of War Ragnarok PS5 File Size Revealed

Every day we get closer and closer to the launch of God of War Ragnarok, and now a PlayStation Game Size has given us a rough estimation of what the game’s file size might be. Specifically (or at least, as specifically as we can get), the game will be anywhere between 90 and 100 gigabytes on the Playstation 5 with the base install being 85GB.

Such a huge size for the game isn’t surprising, considering the greatly expanded narrative in this game. The previous God of War game was 45 gigabytes, so having Ragnarok be twice that size or bigger likely means that we’re in for a much bigger and grander game than before.

God of War Ragnarok is promising a lot in its narrative, including a variety of new allies and enemies, new characters (both god and otherwise) and a new story as Kratos and his son Atreus attempt to survive the coming of Ragnarok, the end of the world in Norse mythology.

From what we’ve seen in trailers, the Norse god of war, Tyr, who was often alluded to in the previous game, will be joining Kratos and Atreus on their journey. The pair will also come into conflict with Thor, the god of thunder, and Freya, who seeks revenge on them both for killing her son, Baldr, in the previous game.

Complicating their journey is the fact that Atreus has learned his true name, Loki. Considering that in Norse mythology Loki is the one to kick off Ragnarok, exactly where Atreus’s destiny will take him over the course of the game’s story remains to be seen.

God of War Ragnarok will be coming out on November 9, so there’s still a good ways to go until we can actually play the game, but preview footage will start coming out tomorrow and we can hopefully see a lot more of the Nine Realms as more and more footage is released. Once again the game will be releasing on November 9 for the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.