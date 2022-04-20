God Of War: Ragnarok “Just Not Ready To Be Shown”

It was exactly four years ago when Kratos and his son Atreus embarked on a new Norse saga in God of War. The fourth anniversary was pegged by many fans to be when developer Santa Monica Studio provided an update on the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok sequel. They will, however, have to wait a bit more.

In a short video earlier today, creative director Cory Barlog assured that God of War: Ragnarok is shaping up well but as of right now is “just not ready to be shown” to the public. He added that more gameplay footage (and presumably a release date) will be shared the moment it is ready.

4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life. While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! pic.twitter.com/Z5PHpKQppY — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) April 20, 2022

“We are perfectionists,” explained Barlog. “Everyone is tightening up the graphics on level three. There is so much going on right now that I just wish that I can share it with you, but it’s just not ready to be shown.

“But I guarantee you, the moment, the very second that we have something that we’re ready to share, we’re going to share it. Because we don’t want to hold any of this back. So please hold tight, know that something cool is coming and that we—everybody here at Santa Monica—are so incredibly thankful for all the support that you’ve given us.”

God of War: Ragnarok was previously slated for 2021 before being delayed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sequel is still slated for 2022 at the time of writing but many fans have started musing that Sony Interactive Entertainment might push the game into 2023. The musings stem from the fact that Santa Monica Studio has been relatively silent for months in running and the next gameplay reveal will probably confirm a delay.

Unlike the previous Greek saga which was a trilogy, God of War: Ragnarok will conclude the Norse saga in just two installments. The ending has been ominously teased to be “something surprising yet inevitable” with fans keeping their fingers crossed that Sony will not be shutting the doors on Kratos.

The 2018 God of War is now four years old and has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling installment in the franchise to date.