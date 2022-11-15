God Of War: Ragnarok Muspelheim Odin’s Ravens Locations

The Muspelheim is one of the smallest realms to explore in God of War: Ragnarok. Finding all of Odin’s Ravens here is, hence, going to be easy and not as time-consuming as some of the other realms.

You will reach Muspelheim as part of Chapter 8 as part of Atreus’ journey to find answers to many of his lingering questions. Unsurprisingly, the volcanic rocks and magma lakes of Muspelheim hold many dangers for you to overcome.

Note that you can always come back after beating the main storyline to find all of the collectibles.

Burning Cliffs

Odin’s Raven #1

From the Mystic Gateway location marked on the map, drop down from the left edge of the cliff and head into the tunnel on the right. Drop into the room with the Legendary Chest.

Now, facing the chest, look to your right to spot Odin’s Raven. Make sure to clear the room before getting the Raven.

Surtr’s Forge

Odin’s Raven #1

The second Odin’s Raven of Muspelheim, also the final Raven of God of War: Ragnarok, can be found in Surtr’s Forge.

Use the zip line to enter the Forge area and then take the winding stone stairs in the north. When you reach the top, look towards the rocks to see the Raven perched in an archway in the cliff.