Kratos has a total of three different weapons in his possession in God of War Ragnarok that have their own different light and heavy runic attacks. These runic attacks allow Kratos to comb through the hordes of enemies, helping him in battle upon use. However, these runic attacks are not unlocked but are rather found throughout the different realms.

This guide will help you keep a track of all the light runic attacks that are scattered throughout the different realms for the three weapons in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok light runic attack locations

The three different weapons available for use in GoW Ragnarok are the Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chao and the Draupnir Spear. These three weapons have their own distinct runic attacks that are scattered throughout the game.

Leviathan Axe light runic attacks

Winter’s Bite: The first runic attack is hard to miss since it’s dropped by the Huntress upon defeat, in Midgard.

Skadi’s Edge: This runic attack is found during a main mission, in a legendary chest in Strond, Alfheim.

Hel’s Touch: While doing a side mission in the Burrows, Alfheim, Kratos will come across a legendary chest which contains this runic attack.

Njord’s Tempest: This runic attack is found in a legendary chest while the players are doing a side quest in Althjof’s Rig, Svartalfheim.

Wrath of the Frost Ancient: While completing a main story mission, in the Southern Wilds, Vanaheim, Kratos will find a legendary chest containing this runic attack.

Blades of Chaos light runic attacks

Cyclone of Chaos: This is the first and only light runic attack for the blades of chaos that is found through exploration. It is located in a legendary chest that is located in the Raider Stronghold, Midgard.

Rampage of the Furies: During a side quest in the Vanir Shrine in Vanaheim, Kratos will come across a legendary chest containing this runic attack.

Helios Flare: While doing a main story mission, in the Abandoned Village in Vanaheim, Kratos will come across a legendary chest containing this runic attack.

Hades Retribution: This runic attack is found in a legendary chest in the Temple of Light, in the Strond, Alfheim during a main story mission.

Flames of Anguish: This runic attack is dropped by the first Dreki that Kratos defeats in Myrkr Tunnels, Svartalfheim.

Draupnir Spear light runic attacks

Huldra Charge: This runic attack is dropped by the two ogres after their boss fight in the Forge, shortly after Kratos obtains the spear.

Whisper of the World: In the Jungle of Vanaheim, players will find a legendary chest that contains this runic attack.

Mountain Splitter: This runic attack is obtained after completing the side quest, Spirit of Rebellion, which is unlocked after the player completes the main mission Forging Destiny.

Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers: While exploring the Shipyard of the Fallen in Helheim, Kratos will come across a legendary chest containing this runic attack.