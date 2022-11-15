God Of War: Ragnarok Helheim Odin’s Ravens Locations

You will be glad to know that there are only two of Odin’s Ravens to find in Helheim. Even better is that you will not need to explore the realm any further. Both Ravens can be found as soon as you arrive in Helheim, albeit you will still have to defeat Garm and solve a puzzle to clear the way forward.

Odin’s Ravens are the eyes and ears of the all-father, Odin himself. The main antagonist of God of War: Ragnarok is keeping a check on your progression. You can strike at any Ravens you find in the game to unlock new rune attacks and armor from the Raven Skill Tree.

Helgrind

Odin’s Raven #1

The first Odin’s Raven is easy to find. Reach the Mystic Gateway in Helgrind and then make your way to the edge of the cliff. Look over the rubble and you will see the Raven making circles.

You will need to use your spear to get the bird due to the increased range. Wait until Odin’s Raven circles to the right-most pillar near you before throwing your spear.

Odin’s Raven #2

There is another one of Odin’s Ravens located nearby. After you have gotten the first Raven, travel north from the same location in Helgrind to find a lore marker just above the Mystic Gateway on the map. The Raven is right above the lore marker.