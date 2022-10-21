God of War Ragnarok Has Four Different Graphics Modes

The game is still a few weeks from being released, and already Sony Santa Monica is showing us how important God of War Ragnarok graphics are. The game has recently been shown to have four different graphics modes, so that players can tailor their gaming experience however they want.

Favour Resolution – 4K/30FPS Locked

Favour Performance – 60 FPS Locked

Favour Resolution (High Frame Rate On)

Favour Performance (High Frame Rate On)

Based on new information, the four different graphical modes for the game have modes for focusing on resolution or focusing on performance. However, among the four, those modes also have options for normal framerates or high framerates, though to truly get the best experience on those you would have to have a more powerful television to play on.

The high-framerate resolution mode even has a nice middle-ground between the 30 frames per second and 60 frames per second debate that some gamers like to have, doing its best to maintain 40 frames per second at all times to coax more out of your Playstation 4 or less-powerful TV.

Considering everything we know about God of War Ragnarok tech-wise, such graphical power is definitely going to be needed. Rumors are already going around that the game is twice as big as the 2018 God of War game, with the game’s file size running somewhere in the 90-100 gigabyte range in contrast to the last game’s 45 gigabytes.

In the actual game itself, graphical power will also be important as Kratos and Atreus once again travel the Nine Realms in order to uncover more about the boy’s mysterious destiny, fighting all manner of gods and mythical creatures along the way. Various previews and trailers have already shown us what kinds of allies and enemies we’ll be facing, but upcoming previews starting today will likely show us even more.

You’ll be able to pick what graphical mode you want yourself when God of War Ragnarok launches on November 9 for the Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.