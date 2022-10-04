God of War Ragnarok Factions Leaked

Another day, another God of War Ragnarok leak. This isn’t a big one but could be considered spoiler depending on how you look at it. The same source that revealed God of War Ragnarok Game length yesterday has revealed that there will apparently be 11 different factions in GOW Ragnarok throughout the 9 Realms.

Here is a brief description of all the factions as provided by the sources:

Aesir – Described as the Gods that rule the Nine Realms.

Beasts – Described as animals that roam in the realms as either predator or prey.

Dwarves – Described as the masters of forging legendary weapons and armor.

Elves – Described as two factions of Light and Dark that fight to control the Light of Alfheim.

Ethereal – Described as ghosts and spirits that wander between the Nine Realms.

Humans – Described as scavengers.

Jotnar – Described as the last giants that hide to pass down their knowledge following the genocide at the hands of Odin.

Monsters – Described as the creatures of the Norse Myth.

Helwalkers – Described as reanimated corpses from the overflowing souls of Helheim that are cursed to walk the Nine Realms.

Seidr – Described as humans that are corrupted by seior magic.

Vanir – Described as the Gods that fought against Aesir and lost.

You must have seen some of these factions in God of War 2018 however, there seems to be some new entrants as well. We are not sure that whether we will be fight against enemies from all of these factions or not but they will be there in the game nevertheless.

God of War Ragnarok is still a month away from its release as it’s scheduled to release on November 9, 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This is going to be the last God of War game going to release for PlayStation 4. As for factions themselves, it will be interesting to see that which new Gods we will be seeing God of War Ragnarok that haven’t been revealed yet in Aesir faction.