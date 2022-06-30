Cory Barlog Confirms That God of War Ragnarok Isn’t Delayed

We are in the mid of 2022. Some of the most anticipated games have already been delayed to 2023. However, there is still one big game that everyone is looking forward to playing in 2022 and that is God of War Ragnarok. The concerning part for the fans is that we don’t have a release date for God of War Ragnarok yet.

There have been reports of a God of War Raganarok release date announcement today however, it seems to have been pushed back.

So it sounds like the God of War Ragnarok announcement has been pushed back, but I think we'll hear the details by the end of the day anyway. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/GWrHf2sNhc — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 30, 2022

This obviously made some fans frustrated and they started asking Cory Barlog if we are going to hear an announcement about the game. To calm things down, he tweeted:

dear all, if it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it. but it is not up to me. so please, be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be. we make games for you. we get to make games because of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aw7dje5XxF — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022

Well, while some fans thanked the God of War Ragnarok game director for a clarification, some were quick to deduce that this could mean the game has been delayed. While replying to one of the fans, Cory Barlog said that the game hasn’t been delayed.

because its not. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022

So we are still aiming for a 2022 release date. Could this mean that Sony Interactive Entertainment is having trouble in finalizing a date in 2022 for God of War Ragnarok? In any case, the good news is that we are still on for a 2022 release. We will just have to be patient and wait for the announcement to happen. Stay tuned until then.

There are high hopes associated with God of War Ragnarok and we are expecting it to be another master class. God of War Ragnarok, for now is slated for a 2022 release for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.