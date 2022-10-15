God of War Ragnarok Day One Patch 1.01 Size Revealed

God of war Ragnarok is already massive in size on PlayStation 4. It seems like the total size will go beyond 100GB as the day one patch 1.01 has been reported to be around 18GB in size.

The size obviously will be different for PS5 and we aren’t sure what will be the size of update 1.01 on PS5. So if you were planning to pre-load the game on November 2, you should make sure that you have sufficient space on your PlayStation 4.

As you might already know the base game size for God of War Ragnarok on PS4 has been reported to be 90GB which is double the size of original God of War. Managing a next-gen game like Ragnarok must have been a challenge for Sony Santa Monica and we will see how the game performs on Sony’s last-gen console. The patch like many other patches, will most probably a mandatory update and disc owners will have to get it too.

God of War Ragnarok has already gone gold and fans are waiting impatiently to get their hands on it. Since the game has gone gold, and still a few weeks away from release, fans are advised to stay away from social platforms talking about God of War Ragnarok as the game is quite prone to leaks. Like, God of War Ragnarok game length has been leaked to be 20 hours. God of War Ragnarok is naturally a GOTY type game and we are hoping that it will live up to the expectations.